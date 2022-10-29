2023: Atiku meets US officials, seeks support on economy, others

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Atiku Abubakar on Friday, met with officials of the US States Department in Washington DC.

A statement by Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to Atiku, on Saturday, disclosed that, “the meeting focused on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy.

The meeting which was attended by the US Assistant Secretary, States Department, Bureau of African Affairs, Molly Phee, also discussed enhancing cooperation by U.S. authorities in tackling Nigeria’s security challenges, elections and democracy.

According to the statement, “the meeting last night with officials of the States Department could not have come at a better time with the terrorist threat alert by the U.S. UK and Canada and the withdrawal of its non essential staff by the U.S Embassy in Nigeria.”

“Most importantly, the meeting secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces, and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development.”

Other officials of the States Department who attended the meeting included Karl Fickenscher, Acting Assistant Administrator, USAID; Scott Busby, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour; Michael Heath, Deputy Assistant Secretary

Others include Bureau of African Affairs; Brian Neubert; Director Office of West African Affairs; Skye Justice, Deputy Director, Office of West African Affairs; Toby Bradley, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs; Christopher Landberg, Principal Deputy Coordinator, Bureau of Counterterrorism as well as Stanley Brown,Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Police-Military Affairs.

Those on the official delegation of the PDP presidential candidate include former Senate President and Special Envoy to the presidential candidate, Bukola Saraki; Sokoto State governor and Director-General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Aminu Tambuwal; former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu.