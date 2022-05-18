2023: APC gets c’ttees to screen aspirants at state level

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated 37 committees to screen state houses of assembly aspirants and also to elect local government and state delegates ahead of the various primaries of the party.

The party leadership constituted a committee per state and for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Abubakar Kyari, deputy national chairman of the APC, while inaugurating the committees on Tuesday, said the screening would be conducted simultaneously alongside the election of local government and state delegates.

“Initially we are supposed to have two processes, but we have decided to combine both exercises so that you all can conduct the exercises one after the other or simultaneously if the situation permits.

“This is the foundation of all the primaries. We have just conducted the screening of the gubernatorial, Senatorial and House of Representatives aspirants.

“But the basic foundation is what you people are going to do, which is the election of local government and state delegates.

Kyari said after seven and half years, members of the party could beat their chest that the party has achieved what others have not been able to do.

He said the forthcoming transition of power was key to leaving a lasting legacy for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are at the verge of electing new leaders for the post-Buhari era and that is why you are chosen to spearhead it. Politics is dynamic and ambition is dynamic. You will face challenges but that is why you are there to overcome those challenges,” Kyari added.

Also speaking, Suleiman Argungu, APC national organising secretary, described the assignment as one of the critical segments of the party’s transition in the 2023 general election.

“We will provide each chairman and secretary of each committee the guidelines that specify the roles of the committee which include minimum requirements; APC requirements; educational requirements; payment of form fees which qualify each aspirant to contest, sponsor and if anybody goes against Section 84(3) of the Electoral Acts as amended stands disqualified,” he said.

Osita Okechukwu, the director-general of Voice of Nigeria (VON), who is the chairman of Kebbi State appeal screening committee, said the assignment was about building a foundation for the new leadership of the country that would emanate from the candidates of the various political parties.