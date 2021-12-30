2023: ANN collapses chapter into PDP in Ebonyi

The Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN) party Ebonyi state chapter has collapsed its structure into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

ANN, led by Lazarus Udeze, national vice-chairman in the Southeast, left the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday, December 29th,2021.

Lazarus declared the formal collapse of the entire ANN into PDP at Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state during a civic reception in honour of the new state chairman of the party, Mr Tochukwu Okorie, by the people of Ohaozara.

The party said the decision was to join hands with the PDP to rescue Ebonyi from what it described as bad governance and mass poverty orchestrated by the current leadership in the state.

The national vice chairman led the entire state executive committee members in Ebonyi under the chairmanship of Hilary Nwele to join the PDP.

Lazarus said they came to PDP because the bad eggs in the party have left and they want to join hands to rebuild the party.

Adding, they will work together to ensure that in 2023 PDP wins at all levels.

He called on the people to support Senator Anyim Pius Anyim in his presidential ambition as he is the right candidate to rescue, and restore Nigeria as the President if elected in 2023.

He commended the leaders of the opposition party in the state PDP for upholding the party despite intimidation and harassment from the ruling All progressive Congress.

His words, “I am happy to announce the total collapse of the entire ANN structure in Ebonyi State into the most vibrant political party in Africa, the Peoples Democratic Party.

“I am defecting to PDP with the entire state executive of the party led by Dr. Hilary Nwele, with over 120, 000 members and supporters of the party in Ebonyi State,” he said.

Earlier in a speech, Tochukwu Okorie the chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Ebonyi state chapter announced the launching of the electronic portal for membership registration in the state.

Tochukwu Okorie while addressing the people, urged them to go for the e- registration which was launched during the event to enable them to have their data documented in the PDP database.

He emphasized that getting registered is the only way to vote for the party on Election day in 2029.

Onwe, chairman of the electronic registration said they have two registration agents in the wards, and it will end in February 2022 therefore the party members should get registered before the time elapses so that they will be in the party database for the direct or indirect primaries.