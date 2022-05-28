2023: Alimosho deserves better representation – Oseni

Oseni Olajide Hammed is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State and an aspirant for Alimosho Constituency 2 Lagos House of Assembly seat. In this exclusive interview with INIOBONG IWOK, he reveals why he is seeking to represent his constituency; his plans if elected, among other issues. Excerpts:

Why did you decide to contest the House of Assembly seat in your constituency?

I keep telling people that anytime people are in government and are not fulfilling their promises to the people, you don’t just condemn them; you better choose the pact of being impactful on the people, to be part of government, so that you can do a correction or do better than what others have been doing.

In this country we have a lot of people who want to condemn, you can do that by constructive criticism, but what measures are you taking to make sure that the failed promises end? I think it is to be part of the government; through that you can make meaningful contributions to national development.

So, what has prompted me to contest for Alimosho constituency 2 is because, I believe I have a stake in the community in national development.

I believe in the development of our communities, and I think the best way to go about that is to be part of governance and how do you do that? If you don’t come out to prove your popularity, your stand, that you can come into the system and do better nobody would come into the house and bring you out. You have to bring yourself out, because I believe I can do it; that is why we are out again.

There are several aspirants in the race; how do you intend to win the party ticket?

In every activity of the party, the party is always supreme, but when there is a level playing ground you can always prove your popularity, and you have a belief that you are a man of the people. I believe that when you relent, you don’t win. You retreat, you don’t achieve. So, I have been able to say that there is nothing like contesting with an incumbent or new contestant, in every election phase there is a new contestant.

Read also: Lagos APC chairmanship aspirant accuses party leaders of attacking supporters

There is no party that made provision for a second term form; we would all obtain a new form, the incumbent and the new aspirants have the same chance. In exceptional cases, the outcome of what he has done in the last four years in office is worthy.

We would not leave it for aspirants to justify, the party would, the people would justify and we would know who took the victory.

With the new Electoral Act, consensus mode is an option at the primary; what would be your take if the party decides to adopt consensus?

I must tell you that true democracy says one man one vote, if we are to make a justification who is the right candidate for the party, true democracy should be the case where one man would have one vote in the primary election. Where you can showcase yourself; other members of the party who are delegates would have believed that they would cast their vote for you.

Where there are unresolved issues during the primary election, then the party can resort to consensus, but I believe the primary election should come first. We believe we should go to the primary and test our popularity and integrity.

What are the things that people in your constituency need?

My constituency Alimosho is the largest in terms of population in Lagos; it is among the largest in Nigeria. I call it a country of its own, where every amenity, infrastructure, where you have the good, the bad and ugly.

I believe, as a legislative position, there are lots of bills that need to be sponsored, such as the youth empowerment bill, community development bill. Alimosho is lagging behind in terms of community amenities; there is high crime rate, where there is a large number of people.

We have a bill that would seek to reduce the crime rate, bring about security in Alimosho. When you have a large concentration of people, the poverty rate is bound to be high. I would initiate bills that would support infrastructural development in Alimosho.

I would initiate a bill to support the standard of the people in this environment, this is one of the bill we would sit down and initiate, because as legislative arm of government you must have what is called; a legislative panel within each constituency, that is within your community, people that would bring ideas on what should be put together. You don’t develop a bill in a solitary process; it should be a collective brain that would bring benefit to Lagos State.

How do you intend to enhance youth development in your constituency?

I am a youth with a bracket, and even before now, I have been an advocate of the youth. I call myself a youth, but in our society there are people that benefit from the youth. But you can’t call yourself a youth once you are above the age of forty you have fallen beyond the benefit of the youth.

Look for instance, the form that is sold for aspirants, I never fall under the category of benefiting youths, I paid the full money for my form and never got the 50 percent reduced amount.

However, I still see myself as part of the youth irrespective of what the structure of the party and country defined as youth. The youth is the most productive population in any economy, if it is properly utilised.

If I am elected into the state House of Assembly, a lot of things are going to roll in because that would benefit their constituency directly. We would sponsor a bill to empower the youths and give them democracy benefits.

Like I told people, we are yet to get the benefit of the youth, getting reduced form fees does not mean you would be involved in governance, you are only going to be involved in the electoral process because I am contesting. Is there any law that says, 30 per cent or more positions should be reserved for youths? There should be provision to support them to emerge as candidates.

There is no provision; the provision only allows you to get the form at a reduced cost in the same ground with people who have more resources. You have not gotten into elective office before; you cannot compare yourself with someone who has been in government, where do you want to get the money?

So, the youths don’t have a level playing ground, there should be constitutional provision to aid youth inclusion in politics. I would encourage youth’s inclusion in politics and governance with all effort when I get into the House.

Do you have the structure to win an election when you get the ticket?

There is one thing I want you to understand about present day politics in Nigeria, I am a young man, but I have been contesting elections in recent times, I am becoming a brand, either by my not giving up spirit or just popularity.

But I want to make sure that I am in the system to make an impact. In recent years, I have been able to achieve that. I don’t want to talk about my constituency alone, outside Alimosho if you mention Oseni there are people who would say I know him. People are identifying with me due to my efforts in developing my community and empowering people. I have been able to contribute to my community, empower youths and women, it has made me popular, and if I have to stand as candidate of my party and go into the election it is going to be a non-negotiable victory for the APC.