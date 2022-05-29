Abiru wins APC Lagos East senatorial ticket

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos East Senatorial ticket for the 2023 general election.

Abiru, chairman, Senate Committee on industries who contested unopposed, cleared all the 344 votes cast by delegates from wards in the Local Governments areas under the district.

The primary election was held on Saturday at CMD, Magodo Area of Ikosi Isheri LCDA.

The Returning Officer, Fouad Oki, who declared Abiru as the winner of the election, said the nomination process complied with the provisions of the 2022 electoral Act. Officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC were also present to monitor the exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Abiru who was overwhelmed by the massive support he got from the delegates said he would not relent in his #DoingGood agenda for the people ‘’I want to let you know that I will continue to be passionate about ensuring ‘greater good for greater and larger number’. This mantra will continue to guide my philosophy and strategy in giving a lease of life to our people as much as is within my power. The tactics to drive home this strategy is encapsulated in the resonating and reassuring ‘DOING GOOD’ drive mantra,’’ Abiru assured.

While acknowledging the unwavering support of party’s leaders and members, the Senator said he was honoured to be an unopposed candidate of the ruling party for the Lagos East Senatorial District.

He said: ‘’I am extremely honored and delighted to be standing before you today to accept the nomination of our great party as the unopposed candidate for the general elections as the candidate for the party to represent Lagos East Senatorial district at the National Assembly.

‘’I am eternally grateful for this nomination and wholeheartedly accept it as it perhaps also in many ways a recognition of the efforts and work we have put into representing you in the last 16 months.

‘’Let me start by once again thanking all our leaders and members across Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Ikorodu, Kosofe and Somolu for their invaluable contributions to how effective we have represented our people and for this honour of being returned unopposed as the candidate of the party for the district at next year’s general elections.

‘’Haven received this affirmation from the party and our people, I would like to assure you that I will remain guided by the priorities and commitment to this cause which I have constantly asserted in the course of the exercise of this sacred mandate”.

Notable party leaders attended the exercise, namely; Former Deputy Governor of Lagos and a member of the prestigious Governor’s Advisory Council, Abiodun Ogunleye, Bode Oyedele, former Lagos Commissioner, Tola Kasali, Kafayat Ogbara, Saheed Oladapo Ibikunle, Adebimpe Akinsola, Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs Chairmen among other notable chieftains of the APC in Lagos East supported Senator Abiru’s candidature.