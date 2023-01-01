2023: A defining moment for Nigeria – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described 2023 as a defining moment for the country.

Atiku in a new year message to Nigerians, said he is “inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as ONE Recover and Rebuild a United, Strong and Prosperous Nigeria.”

The PDP flag bearer expressed his appreciation to God for His infinite mercies for making Nigerians to “survive the harrowing experience imposed on our People for over seven years.”

Atiku urged Nigerians not to “despair,” adding that “hope is on the horizon.”

Atiku, who promised that the “PDP shall make things right again,” urged Nigerians to support his presidential ambition

“On behalf of myself, my family and our great party the PDP, I urge you to support our noble cause to Recover and Rebuild Nigeria for a Prosperous 2023 and beyond.”