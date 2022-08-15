2023-2025: Ebonyi proposes MTEF of N126bn

The Ebonyi State Government has proposed a 2023-2025 medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) of N126,311,602,604.

The MTEF is a document setting out a three-year spending plan for the government. It is aimed at ensuring that budgets reflect the government’s social and economic priorities and give substance to the government’s reconstruction and development commitments.

Uchenna Orji, the commissioner for information and orientation in the state, made this known on Thursday while speaking with journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting.

He said the document received at the executive council meeting was in line with the authorisation of the state ministry of finance and economic development, as well as the provisions of Ebonyi State Fiscal Responsibility Commission Law, adding that it contained the proposed economic and fiscal direction of the state for the stated period.

According to Orji, N50,442,354,741 was scheduled for recurrent expenditure while 68,651,135,057 would be for capital expenditure.

The sum of N7,218,112,807 only was for planning reserves.

“EXCO noted and adopted the medium term framework report as a working document and resolved to send the framework to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for necessary legislative action.”

The commissioner further disclosed that the council also approved N18, 000,000 as assistance to victims of the recent Ekeaja Market building collapse in the Uburu, Ohaozara local government area.

He noted that the state government, touched by the plight of the victims and their families, approved the fund to help ameliorate their sufferings.

“Exco received a memo from the principal secretary to the governor, for financial assistance to those who were affected by the building collapse on May 13, 2022, at Ekaja Market in Uburu, Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.

“EXCO noted the conditions of the affected persons and approved N18,000,000 for all the victims and other affected persons in the building collapse incident”.