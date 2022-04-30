2022 UTME: JAMB directs candidates to print notification slip from April 30

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has directed all candidates who registered for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to start printing their notification slips from Saturday, April 30, 2022, ahead of the exercise.

Fabian Okoro, director, information technology services, who disclosed this, said the printing of examination notification slip is compulsory for all candidates, as it would guide them in making necessary arrangements while stating that the board will not entertain any excuse from any candidate.

He explained that the slip would enable them know the venue, date, session and time of their examination scheduled to hold from Friday, May 6, 2022 to May 14, 2022.

In a statement on Saturday and signed by Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, the director informed that candidates need not visit any CBT centres for the printing of the notification slip as it can be done at any available internet point, be it private or public.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on 2022 UTME slip printing then insert registration number to print. The slip contains the candidates’ important details like registration number, the centre to which they are to sit the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre,” he stated.

In a related development, the Board has reiterated that all candidates would be checked into the examination hall using the Biometric Verification Machine (BVM) which is also a register of attendance in line with its policy of “No biometric verification, no examination.”

The Board also warned candidates that no examination would be rescheduled for whatever reason; hence, all candidates are advised to prepare ahead and stay close to their examination venues, and if possible, pay a prior visit to their centres before the date of the examination.

“Candidates are also reminded that the ban on prohibited items is still in force. Therefore, candidates should be careful not to run foul of the law as necessary sanctions would be meted out to violators of its code of conduct.

The list of the banned items within the examination hall include but not limited to: flash drives, smart watches, calculators, recorders, mobile phones, spy reading glasses, jewelleries, among others,” the statement read.