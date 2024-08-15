200 students get free GCE forms from Lagos council chair

More than 200 indigent students have been presented with General Certificate Examination (GCE) forms by Dele Oshinowo, chairman of Agboyi Ketu, Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State.

Speaking at the event, the chairman, who was represented by his vice, Folake Kayode, admonished the beneficiaries not to abuse the privilege of getting the forms free of charge.

Oshinowo reaffirmed his commitment towards providing infrastructure upgrades in schools in the LCDA, stating that his administration was aware of the financial constraints faced by people which necessitated the gesture.

The council chairman advised the beneficiaries to return the gesture by excelling in their studies while admonishing them to shun social vices capable of truncating their academic career.

According to Oshinowo, “We recognise the financial constraints faced by many of our people that is the reason for this initiative, aimed at alleviating some of the burden and empowering the youth to reach their full potential.

“Let us use this opportunity to advise the beneficiaries to make optimum utilization of this rare opportunity by being good ambassadors of this local government area because to whom much is given is expected and make sure you face your studies squarely and shun social vices.

“Parents should endeavour to give the necessary support to their children morally and spiritually to enable them to become our pride.”