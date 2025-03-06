Over 200 farmers are looking forward to be trained for the Wet Season Green Farming in Owerri, Imo State Capital. The training is to be handled by the Smartfield Agro Services, an agric firm based in the State.

With the theme, “Farming What We Eat”, Innocent Dike, the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of the Smartfield Agro Services, while speaking to Journalists in Owerri, said the Smartfield Agro Services had isted over 200 farmers for the Wet Season Green Farming.

He disclosed that in the past, the firm had trained several farmers who are doing very well in their various farming businesses.

According to him, the training is designed to keep participants abreast of the latest developments and best practices in crops farming in sack bags.

Read also: Global Rights decries Hisbah arrest of Ramadan violators in Kano

And that the most important thing is not just attending the training but for the trainees to apply the knowledge gained during the training to scale up their food production and equally support other local farmers, enhance productivity and food security in Imo State and South East in general.

“But we lay more emphasis on Wet Green Farming, we are not training everybody but we are selecting only 200 people to train them on how to plant crops, vegetables and spices in sack bags”, he stated.

Dike, who is also the Coordinator-General of Cash Crops Farmers Association and Chairman Cocoa and Plantain Farmers Association of Nigeria (CPFAN), Imo State Chapter, further stated that “to become a successful farmer what you need most is knowledge because you have to be trained so that you don’t become a quack asv there are fake people in every career including farming.

“If you’re not equipped with required skills in farming, your money will not be properly channelled and even if you employ a farm manager as far as you have no proper knowledge, he will take advantage of your ignorance to enrich himself.

“We are connected to agric funding organizations and agencies who are willing to provide finance to support small holder farmers but they give this money through association, cooperatives and agric business firms.

“Also they support farmers who have registered their business with Corporate Affairs Commission(CAC)”, Dike stated.

Share