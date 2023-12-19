2 women emerge star prize winners in Wema Bank reward promo

Two women, Muritadho Opeyemi and Chiamaka Ugonna, have emerged as the grand prize winners in the 5th monthly draw of the Wema Bank 5 for 5 Promo, carting away N1 million each.

The draw, which was held at the University of Lagos on Friday, December 15, 2023, saw Wema Bank present cash rewards of N9,000,000 to 120 Nigerians across the country. The winners qualified for the promo by funding their account with at least N5,000 monthly, making at least five transactions and maintaining a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000.

Ayodele Olojede, Wema Bank’s divisional head of retail and small and medium-scale enterprise, speaking at the draw, expressed satisfaction with the draw outcome. According to her, “The 5 for 5 Promo represents our commitment to our customers and in light of the current economic situation, we are pleased to have been instrumental in transforming the lives of the two young ladies, Shakiroh and Chiamaka.

“We take this as motivation to continue the good work we have begun with the 5 for 5 Promo, and we are committed to positively impacting many more lives across the country. To our lucky ladies and all our 120 winners for the month, I say congratulations.”

Read also: NEPC, ITC empower 4,000 women entrepreneurs for global success

Also speaking, Mabel Adeteye, Wema Bank’s head of brand and marketing communications, highlighted the bank’s commitment to sustaining customer satisfaction and support through the 5 for 5 Promo. She said, “This season of the 5 for 5 Promo has been exceedingly phenomenal and we are proud of the impact we are making. We’re only halfway through the season and with 5 more monthly draws to go, we are more than happy to transform more lives in the different parts of Nigeria, through the 5 for 5 Promo and our diverse range of solutions and resources”.

“We’ve maintained transparency in our journey through the season. Anyone can win in the 5 for 5 Promo, provided you follow the steps; fund your account with at least N5,000, maintain a monthly average account balance of at least N5,000 and transact at least 5 times monthly using *945#, your card or the ALAT app. Together, we can make your dreams a reality”, she added.

The bank, through the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3, has rewarded over 600 customers nationwide with monthly cash prizes of up to N1,000,000 in recognition of their loyalty and active transaction frequency. With five more draws to go in Season 3, the suspense thickens in anticipation of the 600 additional winners to emerge in the 5 for 5 Promo Season 3 in 2024.