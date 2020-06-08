1st Anniversary: APC chieftain commends Tinubu over Sanwo-Olu’s success story

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Lanre Razak, says the national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deserves commendation over the excellent performance of the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his first anniversary in office.

Razaq, who is a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), has taken a critical look at the governor’s performance one year in the saddle and declared it a success story, saying, his achievements in all sectors of the economy have given him a pass mark.

In a statement he signed, weekend, the former Lagos State commissioner for public transportation, said, “Tinubu deserves kudos in the sense that, his foresightedness in giving the state performing candidate like Sanwo-Olu has made him a trust-worthy leader who desires the best for the state.

“This is not the first time Tinubu would give us a befitting governor for the state,” reminding that, “that was how he brought out Babatunde Raji Fashola, from the blues and the state was better for it.”

On Sanwo-Olu, Razak stated emphatically that, he had assertively convinced even all the doubting Thomases that he was a blessing to the good people of Lagos through his achievements within just a year in office, praising the governor for desiring maximum welfare and safety for his people.

Singling out the way he currently handles the dreaded coronavirus, Razak said Sanwo-Olu has confirmed that he was truly well prepared for any eventuality about the COVID-19, pointing out that, “if not, the whole country would have been in medical disarray now as people would have been running helter-skelter to seek for succour that never exists outside the government’s arrangement.”

While commending the governor and his team on how they rose up promptly to handle the treatment of the victims, the elder statesman said, he was not surprised when two international organisations, the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO), gave him a pat on the back for a job well done.

The impressed frontline politician also commended the commissioners and other political appointees, civil servants and the people of Lagos State for their cooperation and support for the administration, stressing that, but for their support and cooperation, the story could have been a different one.

Razak therefore, urged the people to continue to give the administration more support, cooperation and words of encouragement to prompt it to do more reminding that, improvement has the largest room in the world.

He also advised the governor along with his team of competent hands not to relent in his efforts at doing more, hinting him that, “the good people of Lagos would always play ‘Oliver Twist’ by asking for more.”