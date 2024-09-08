196 Nigerian soldiers resign over low morale, official says service voluntary

Nigerian soldiers

No fewer than 196 Nigerian soldiers have tendered their resignation letters to Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, citing corruption, low morale, and deteriorating security conditions.

This mass resignation comes at a time when the country’s military is grappling with severe security challenges, especially in the North-East, where insurgency and terrorism have been ongoing issues.

The soldiers, mainly from junior ranks, submitted their applications for voluntary retirement, with some reportedly expressing interest in joining the military forces of other nations, including the British Army, Ukrainian forces, and various Commonwealth nations.

The resignations have been approved by the Army leadership, with OH Musa signing the official disengagement notices on August 23.

The discontent within the military appears to stem from a range of issues, including allegations of deep-rooted corruption within the ranks.

Many soldiers claim they have been deployed to combat zones, such as the North-East, for extended periods, well beyond their approved stay.

This prolonged exposure to combat, compounded by poor welfare, inadequate equipment, and the lack of motivation, has been attributed to the soldiers’ growing dissatisfaction.

Reports suggested that corruption is severely undermining the Nigerian Army’s efforts in its fight against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

Soldiers have alleged that the mismanagement of resources and funds has directly impacted the military’s effectiveness on the ground, resulting in low morale among the troops.

Some soldiers even claimed that their lack of motivation contributed to recent incidents where insurgents overran military bases.

In response, Anthony Ozemhoya, Assistant Director of Combat Development, has downplayed the resignations, noting that the military is a voluntary service, and personnel are free to leave in line with the Terms and Conditions of Service.

Ozemhoya also criticised the spread of the resignation news, suggesting that such reports could harm the military’s efforts against insurgents by affecting public perception.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria is not a conscript force. People join voluntarily and can resign based on the Terms and Conditions of Service. Whoever put this online aims to cause more harm to the system,” Ozemhoya remarked.

However, these mass resignations reflect growing dissatisfaction within the ranks, as soldiers grapple with corruption allegations and prolonged deployments in one of the country’s most challenging conflict zones.

The mass resignation of soldiers also raised critical concerns about the future of Nigeria’s fight against insurgency and terrorism, as well as the broader issue of military reform.