1,800 get free eye surgeries as THT, Rotary Club partner

The Rotary Club of Lagos in partnership with Total Health Trust (THT), a leading health maintenance organisation has offered free eye surgeries to 1,800 beneficiaries as a contribution towards addressing the growing need for health services across the country.

Olufemi Olulana, head of marketing, brand, and communication at THT, said the partnership is one of the numerous ways to give back to society.

Olulana thanked the Rotary Club of Lagos, Palmgrove Estate (RCLPGE), for providing services to the less privileged in the society, through regular health programmes, blood donation, vocational training, as well as medical sponsorships.

“We understand that little drops of kindness can make a difference in our nation and we will continue to contribute immensely through remarkable programs like this sort. We consistently seek out like-minded organisations to partner with as we continue towards impacting lives positively,” he said.

“The eye is a very important organ of the body. We believe that no one should go without needed cataract surgeries due to finances. These surgical interventions will help to restore sight, improve the productivity of the individual as well as boost the possibility to contribute to the society.”

For the 11th year, RCLPGE will conduct approximately 1,800 cataract eye surgeries on the visually impaired in Lagos and Kano.

Total Health Trust (THT), a member of the Liberty Group, is a proudly Nigerian company with a pan-African footprint working to make Nigeria healthier.