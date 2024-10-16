18.3m out-of-school children in Nigeria worrisome – NGO

Funmilayo Omishope, managing director, Home Street Kids initiative (HSKi), a non-governmental organisation in Ilorin, Kwara State, has expressed concern about the increasing number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, describing it as worrisome.

Omishope, who quoted the United Nations of Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), of 18.3 million out-of-school statistics, called for proactive measures to arrest the situation.

She spoke at a press conference to mark the 10th anniversary of HSKi, a project initiated by her to touch the lives of street children positively.

In her presentation titled, “Who will save our children”, she said, “When it comes to statistics in Nigeria, it used to be 10.5 million out-of-school children but UNESCO 2024 figure now quotes 18.3 million and that could be as result of Covid-19 and economic downturn because the majority of the children going to school then are now on the street begging, scavenging, stealing, and the rest.”

She said: “Every street child has potential; I have passion for them to be a better version and that brought about the idea of this programme. I am appealing to individuals, corporate bodies, and the government to assist the children and give them a better life.

“Government should do the needful because until every street child is safe, no child is safe because they are growing with our children and the more they see our children living the life they wish to live there is anger in them and when you believe society doesn’t want you; you can do and undo.

Read also: UNICEF wants action against out-of-school children in Nigeria

I understand the government is trying its best to give free education but what about shelter and other necessities? So, the government should provide incentives for the mothers of those children.

“They need to empower the poor women. When a mother is been empowered, an average of five children will be off the street. So, if government can assist the women, the problems of hunger will be addressed.

“I urge the government to provide incentives to less the privileged. Women should be empowered in an ideal way; if they are empowered; 50 percent of the problems would be resolved and the rates will also be reduced.”

Omishope revealed that HSKi has touched the lives of 2,500 street children positively since it was established in October 2014, adding that the children are enrolled in the best private schools in Ilorin.

She expressed hope to replicate the gesture in other parts of the country. “We are planning to increase the number of children and expand our branches in three locations in Ilorin and as well have our branches in other states. I see a future where these children will finish primary, secondary, and will graduate from university.

“I hope to empower and train others to join the initiative by assisting the needy to further reduce the rate of out-of-school children in our society.”

Share