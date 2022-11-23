17 killed, 4 injured in Kwali-Abaji road crash – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed 17 persons were killed and four others injured in an auto crash on the Kwali-Abaji road, before Awawa in the FCT.

Bisi Kazeem, the corps public education officer, gave the confirmation in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. According to Kazeem, the crash which occurred at about 6:30 a.m. involved two vehicles – a DAF trailer with registration number BAU 632 XA and a Toyota bus with registration details GME 201 ZU.

He said that the 22 persons involved in the accident were all males, adding that the injured victims were provided first aid treatment by rescue workers before being taken to the hospital.

“Out of 22 victims, four persons sustained various degrees of injury, 17 died while one was rescued without any injury. “Investigations revealed that the crash happened because of speed limit violations and fatigue,’’ he said.

Kazeem said the corps emergency rescue team took the injured to Abaji General Hospital while the remains of the dead were deposited at the morgue.

Speaking on the crash, the acting corps marshal, Dauda Biu advised drivers against violating prescribed speed limits.

He said investigations conducted over the years, attributed the cause of major crashes in Nigeria to excessive violation of the legal speed limit. Biu, who also cited fatigue, said some drivers do not have adequate rest after a long trip.

According to him, drivers’ attitude necessitated the sensitisation and subsequent enforcement of compulsory installation of Speed Limiting Device.

He, therefore, urged drivers to avoid night trips and always observe 30 minutes rest after every four hours’ drive to avoid accidents on the highways

He also urged them to desist from compromising road traffic regulations.

The acting corps marshal assured the public that the corps would step up operational activities to check traffic accidents.