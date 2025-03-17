Moving to Canada for better job opportunities is a goal for many Nigerian professionals, but not all careers offer the same prospects. Some fields align more with Canada’s job market demands, making it easier to secure employment and settle in.

To help prospective immigrants, Canada’s immigration system has identified key careers expected to see strong demand in 2025. Salaries for these roles, sourced from Glassdoor, reflect the earning potential for professionals in these fields. On average, wages in Canada vary based on industry and experience, with entry-level salaries starting at $52,600 per year. Most employees work 36-40 hours per week and receive 2-3 weeks of paid vacation.

If you are considering a move, here are 15 careers in Nigeria that can give you better job opportunities in Canada in 2025.

Construction project manager

Construction project managers will be central to Canada’s infrastructure development in 2025. With government funding and youth employment programmes driving projects in regions like Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, the demand for skilled managers will continue to grow. Construction project managers in Canada earn an average annual salary of $98,674.

Human resources manager

Human resources managers are vital in managing workforce diversity and overseeing the transition to remote and hybrid work models. They also contribute to national priorities such as increasing job opportunities and promoting workplace inclusion. With an average annual salary of $87,618, HR managers will continue to be in high demand as companies seek professionals who can navigate evolving employment policies and workforce dynamics.

Registered nurse

With an ageing population and rising healthcare demands, registered nurses are vital to Canada’s healthcare system. They play a key role in caring for seniors, Indigenous youth, and individuals with disabilities. Government initiatives offer opportunities for nurses to gain paid work experience while furthering their education and skills, with registered nurses in Canada earning an average annual salary of $81,098.

Software developer

With Canada’s digital economy growing rapidly, developers are in high demand. Expertise in areas such as cloud services, programming languages like Python and Java, and cybersecurity is essential for building and maintaining digital infrastructure. This demand is robust in British Columbia and Ontario, where the tech sector continues to expand. On average, developers in Canada earn around $76,531 per year.

Mechanical engineer

With Canada’s focus on sustainability and automation, mechanical engineers will play a crucial role in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and renewable energy. Demand for skilled professionals is expected to rise, particularly in regions like British Columbia, where green energy and sustainable development are national priorities. Mechanical engineers in Canada earn an average annual salary of $74,129.

Business analyst

Business analysts are crucial for enhancing organisational efficiency and decision-making across industries such as healthcare, finance, and technology. As companies prioritise innovation and digital transformation, the demand for business analysts will continue to grow. Business analysts in Canada earn an average annual salary of $69,768.

Production supervisor

With the continued expansion of e-commerce and manufacturing industries, production supervisors play a key role in ensuring efficient operations. Their responsibilities include overseeing production lines, managing staff, and maintaining quality standards. Production supervisors in Canada earn an average annual salary of $64,623.

Welder

With Canada investing in large-scale infrastructure projects, the demand for skilled welders is expected to rise. Welders play a crucial role in construction, manufacturing, and maintenance, making them essential to the country’s growing industries. On average, welders in Canada earn $57,475 per year.

Digital marketing coordinator

With the rise of digital marketing, job openings for digital marketing coordinators are expected to grow in 2025. Professionals in this field play a key role in managing SEO, social media, and content marketing strategies for businesses. Digital marketing coordinators in Canada earn an average annual salary of $57,250.

Accounting technician/bookkeeper

As financial regulations evolve, the demand for accounting technicians and bookkeepers continues to grow. These professionals play a key role in ensuring financial compliance and managing day-to-day financial operations for businesses. Accounting technicians earn an average annual salary of $46,759, while bookkeepers earn $45,078, making these roles a solid entry point into the financial industry.

Administrative assistant

Administrative assistants are essential to the smooth operation of businesses across various industries, handling tasks such as scheduling, document management, and customer communication. As organisations adapt to hybrid work models, the demand for skilled administrative professionals remains steady.. Administrative assistants earn an average annual salary of $45,058.

Driver

Canada’s logistics and transportation sectors depend heavily on drivers, with demand increasing due to the rise of e-commerce. From truck drivers to delivery personnel, skilled drivers are essential to ensuring goods move efficiently across the country. Those in this field earn an average annual salary of $43,819.

Customer service representative

As companies continue to adopt hybrid work models, the demand for customer service representatives is expected to rise. These professionals are essential in handling customer inquiries, resolving issues, and ensuring smooth communication between businesses and their clients. In Canada, customer service representatives earn an average annual salary of $36,984.

Sales associate

The retail industry depends on sales associates to engage customers and drive revenue. As businesses integrate digital and in-person sales strategies, the demand for skilled sales professionals will continue to grow. Sales associates earn an average annual salary of $36,834.

Warehouse worker

The rise of e-commerce has led to a growing demand for warehouse workers across Canada. As online shopping continues to expand, companies require more staff to manage inventory, process orders, and ensure timely deliveries. Warehouse workers in Canada earn an average annual salary of $34,623.

