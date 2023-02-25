12:20pm: Oyekan Street, a highly residential area of Surulere of over 700 registered voters is calm.

Within stronghold of Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, the voters are self-organised. “I’m not working for INEC. I’m doing voluntary work,” says a man who ia calling out numbers.

Voters are seated on plastic chairs as numbers are called to vote. A couple are under an umbrella. Younger ones are under a shade with bottles of stout.