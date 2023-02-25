Voters’ experiences in Ijesha, Surulere

Voting started early in Ijesha, Surulere area. As at 8:30, most of the polling units visited already had everything set up. Staff ready and security personnel showed up early.

Some polling units had as low as 50 names on register while some had close to 800 (for units that we are collapsed into one unit).

One polling unit visited had to delay commencement for lack of security. Most voters had problems identifying their polling units.

At a polling unit in Aguda, the security personnel said he sent away some guys who claimed to be party agents but had no tag. So no Tag, No representation.