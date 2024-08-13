1,200 Akwa Ibom senior citizens get financial support from Tinubu

…as Oyo senator distributes food palliatives to constituents, traders

A total of 1200 elderly persons in Akwa Ibom State have each received N50,000 and medical care as part of benefits of the ARISE Initiative For the Elderly Support Scheme.

The programme was established by the Akwa Ibom State Government in support of Nigeria’s first lady, Oluremi Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative for the Elderly Support Programme.

Tagged, “Caring For Our Parents”, the programme which caters for the ageing and aged people in the State, drew beneficiaries from the 31 Local Government Areas and other ethnic nationalities residing in the State.

Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom State governor, explained that the programme was a combination of May and June editions with 600 beneficiaries selected from each of the two editions.

While acknowledging the years of service put in by the senior citizens in the advancement and development of the State, the governor’s wife expressed her continuous commitment to their health and well-being.

“This particular edition of the programme is special because it is an August celebration of a merger of two sets of beneficiaries for the months of May and June, hence this convergence of one thousand two hundred of our aged parents.

“As a Government, we are committed to your health and well-being hence, the establishment of this monthly programme by my dear husband, your Governor, Umo Eno.

“Today, I acknowledge as always, the contributions made by the men and women seated in this hall, to the rapid development of the state and I appeal to you all to prioritise your health, nurture your minds and strengthen your bonds with loved ones and with God,” she said.

In a related development, Sharafadeen Alli, senator representing APC-Oyo South, has extended the distribution of food palliatives to traders in the Ido and Ibarapa areas of Oyo State.

The items were received from the senator’s team led by Gbenga Elegbede the market leaders (Babalojas and Iyalojas) from the four local governments hosting 11 various towns and more than 15 markets

The markets visited include Apete, Awotan, Akufo, Ido, Omi-Adio, Okolo, Lanlate, Maya, Eruwa, Temidire, Oja-Oba Igboora, Towobowo Igboora, Towobowo Market, Idere, Ayete, Tapa and Igangan.

In a statement by Akeem Abas, his special adviser on Media, made available to journalists in Ibadan, the senator said that the effort was part of his ongoing commitment to alleviate the suffering of his constituents amid the challenging economic conditions.

He said that the initiative aimed to provide much-needed relief to traders who have been significantly impacted by the rising cost of living.