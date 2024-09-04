12 political parties to participate in LG elections in Akwa Ibom

…as Cross River electoral body pledges level-playing field

12 political parties have indicated interest to participate in the Local Government elections scheduled for October 5, 2024 in Akwa Ibom State.

Aniedi Ikoiwak, Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) stated this while unfolding the Commission’s plans for the polls.

Ikoiwak said the 12 parties had earlier submitted names of their candidates and equally returned their nomination forms for the LG elections and promised to ensure a level playing field for all the parties.

He said, “We have been having smooth relationship with political parties. From our first interactions, we have had the 19 political parties with us. 12 of them have submitted names of their candidates and have also returned their nomination forms”.

On the accomplishments of the Commission ahead of the elections, he said arrangements had been concluded for the deployment of 14, 0000 security personnel to all the 4, 353 polling units and 369 wards in the 31 Local Government areas of the State.

Similarly, Ekong Edet Boco, the Chairman of Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) has assured all political parties operating in the State of a level playing field.

Boco said the process of elections couldn’t be complete without the media. “Let me assure you that this team was carefully selected by the executive governor and we are working to ensure that everyone is carried along

“We are looking at the amended law we will not allow December to pass us before we conduct elections. We want to appeal to everyone to remain calm”, he said.

The Commission Chairman, who received the Executive of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Cross River State Council in his Office in Calabar on Tuesday, said, “I am delighted to to meet with all of you, We are excited to received you, this business called elections we cannot do with out the media, let me assure you and the entire State that we will do our duty deligendly and to the best of our ability.”

Responding, Archibong Bassey, Chairman of NUJ, Cross River State Council, said the NUJ was at the State-owned Electoral Commission’s Office to synergise with the Commission on their possible involvement in the forthcoming Local Government’s election timetable.