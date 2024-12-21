12 dead, 32 injured in Anambra scramble for Christmas rice

At least 12 people were confirmed dead on Saturday morning in Okija town, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state, while scrambling for Christmas rice.

It is also estimated that over 32 people sustained various degrees of injury in the stampede caused by the distribution of rice organised by a son of the town and philanthropist, Chief Earnest Obiejesi, also known as Obi Jackson.

It was gathered that the distribution of food items has always been an annual tradition for philanthropist Obiejesi during most festive seasons, and is part of his foundation’s effort to assist his kinsmen, often culminating in a large carnival.

However, this year’s distribution was marred by deaths and injuries as the surging crowd became uncontrollable, leading to a stampede that has so far claimed twelve lives.

A son of the town, who identified himself as Uchenna, said: “It is not our brother Obi Jackson who caused their deaths, but the crowd that refused to comport themselves.

The bags of rice I saw could take care of everyone and even more people, but due to the hunger in the land, most people feared that the rice might not reach them. This led to the tragic incident, and it is very unfortunate,”.

Narrating the incident further, Mrs Maria Okonkwo, who was heading to the venue, described the scene: “The number of people was overwhelming, and more people were still arriving to take part in the rice distribution when people started shouting.

The organizers were busy trying to control the crowd, but there was little they could do as the crowd had overpowered them. Some people chose to carry as many bags as possible, and when others fell, they were trampled by the surging crowd, leading to the deaths of several individuals.”

“I cannot say exactly how many people died, but it could be around ten or thirteen. However, those who were injured are more than thirty, and about six people fainted,”

Efforts to contact the event organizers were unsuccessful, as none of them answered their calls, possibly due to shock over the incident.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochikwu Ikenga in a statement issued on Saturday said Anambra State Police Operatives have taken over the scene in Okija, where an alleged stampede occurred in the early hours of today, 21/12/2024, leading to some fatalities.”

He said that the preliminary information reveals that a known philanthropist from the Okija community, as part of his yearly tradition, distributes palliatives to the less privileged in the community.

According to him, unfortunately, before the event could start, a large, uncontrolled crowd took over the event area, resulting in the stampede.

Ikenga also said that although the details of the affected persons are still sketchy, but police operatives have taken control of the scene for a proper investigation.

He added that further details would be communicated.

