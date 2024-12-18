20 children feared dead at Ibadan Christmas celebration

Tragedy struck on Wednesday as about 20 children were feared dead in a stampede at a Christmas celebration in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident which was said to have happened at a Christmas celebration event allegedly organised by popular broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, at his radio station, but was denied .

The stampede occurred at the Islamic High School, Basorun, during a family event and resulted in multiple deaths and injuries at the Children’s Funfair, reports said.

The event, which promised gifts to attendees, was held at the venue in Ibadan but turned tragic when a stampede broke out, causing chaos and resulting in the deaths of numerous children.

The event was promptly stopped, and attendees were escorted out of the venue.

Apart from the dead, several children have been rushed to the University of Ibadan College Hospital, where medical staff are working to save them.

While Agidigbo’s radio station had denied organising the event to provide gifts to children during the Christmas season, Governor Seyi Makinde has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, saying it was a “very sad day” for Oyo State.

The state government sympathized with the parents who had their joy turned to mourning due to the sudden loss of their loved ones.

To prevent further casualties, Governor Makinde deployed security agents to restore order at the venue while medical personnel and ambulances were also dispatched to provide emergency care to those injured.

Dotun Oyelade, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, , said that the state government swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the breaking of the incident.

The commissioner disclosed that victims were swiftly transported to various hospitals within the Ibadan metropolis for prompt medical attention.

Appreciating the Commissioner for Health, Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, a medical doctor said response teams to provide assistance at the scene of the incident were immediately activated .

Oyelade said that the Oyo government would do all in its power to stand by victims of the fateful incident through this trying period.

He made it known that the state government was not involved in any of the planning, neither was the Ministry of Health requested to provide any logistics to support the private children’s end-of-the-year funfair.

It emphasized the importance of proper coordination when organizing events of such magnitude, especially those involving children and elders.

The Commissioner indicated that a detailed report is being awaited from the Commissioner of Police to clarify the total number of victims involved in this incident.

Oyelade said that parents who are concerned about the whereabouts of their children are urged to check the following medical facilities in Ibadan where children affected were taken for proper medical attention, with valid means of identification:

The hospitals include:

– Patnas Hospital, Basorun

– Western Hospital, Basorun

– State Hospital, Adeoyo, Ring Road

– Molly Specialist Hospital

– University College Hospital (UCH)

The statement further said that the Oyo State government extends its deepest sympathies to the families affected by this tragedy while also urging the public to remain calm and cooperative as relevant pieces of information are gathered and necessary supports arranged for the victims.

