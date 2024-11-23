11 ways to extend your phone battery life to last longer – Expert

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in smartphones, rely on lithium cobalt oxide (LiCoO₂) for the cathode and graphite for the anode. These batteries offer high energy density and efficiency but degrade with improper use. By understanding how they work and adopting better habits, you can significantly enhance their lifespan and performance.

1. Avoid full charges – stick to the sweet spot

Lithium-ion batteries are chemically designed to perform optimally when charged within 40% to 80% of their capacity. Charging to 100% stresses the anodes and cathodes, the core components of the battery, causing microscopic cracks and structural damage over time(breakdown of the lithium ions and graphite anodes). This leads to a decline in the overall battery capacity. To prevent this, modern smartphones, like newer iPhones, use features such as “Optimised Battery Charging,” which pauses charging at 80% overnight to reduce stress. Similarly, Samsung phones allow users to cap their charge at 85%. To maximise battery life, avoid leaving your phone plugged in overnight and unplug it once it hits the recommended charge range.

2. Use a portable charger for on-the-go power

Portable chargers or power banks provide a reliable way to keep your phone charged throughout the day without relying on wall outlets. They prevent the battery from reaching critically low levels, which can strain its chemical components. Investing in a high-quality power bank with features like fast charging and overcharge protection ensures safe and efficient charging. Always use manufacturer-recommended cables to maintain optimal energy transfer and prevent unnecessary battery wear. A portable charger is especially useful during travel or long workdays, offering flexibility and peace of mind.

3. Use battery-saving mode when necessary

Modern smartphones come equipped with power-saving modes designed to conserve energy by reducing screen brightness, limiting background app usage, and disabling power-hungry features like animations. These modes work by lowering the demand on the battery’s chemical components, ensuring they remain stable for a longer time. Enabling battery-saving mode when your charge is critically low can double your remaining usage time. For added convenience, automate the activation of this mode during predictable periods, such as overnight or while commuting, to maintain battery life throughout the day.

4. Turn off unnecessary features like GPS

GPS, which powers location-based services, is a notorious battery drainer. It continuously communicates with satellites and cellular towers, consuming significant energy. Keeping GPS active when not needed accelerates the wear and tear of the battery’s electrodes by increasing current flow. To extend your phone’s battery, turn off GPS when not actively using navigation or location-based apps like Google Maps, Citymapper, and Foursquare. On both Android and iOS devices, location settings can be customised to restrict access to specific apps, further conserving power while maintaining functionality.

5. Kill background apps to reduce energy consumption

Many apps continue to operate in the background, performing tasks such as syncing data or updating content, even when they are not actively in use. This constant activity places a burden on the CPU and RAM, increasing energy consumption. Background apps also generate heat, which accelerates the degradation of the electrolyte in the battery. Regularly check your phone for unused or unnecessary apps running in the background and close them. On both Android and iOS, you can view battery usage statistics to identify energy-hungry apps and adjust settings to limit their activity.

6. Turn off vibration and reduce notification sounds

The vibration motor in your phone requires more energy than playing a simple ringtone or alert sound. For every incoming call, text, or notification, the motor draws power from the battery, depleting its reserves faster. Switching off vibration and reducing notification sounds can significantly cut down on energy usage. Keep alert tones minimal and opt for silent mode during periods when sound or vibration is not necessary. This adjustment, while subtle, can extend your phone’s battery life, particularly in high-usage situations.

7. charge little and often for long-term health

The way you charge your phone directly affects its longevity. Lithium-ion batteries are built with a limited number of charge cycles (typically between 300–500), and partial charges are much gentler on these cycles compared to draining the battery entirely and then charging it to 100%. Charging a phone intermittently, such as giving it a small boost before it drops below 50%, reduces strain on the battery materials. This practice helps preserve the electrolyte solution, preventing it from deteriorating prematurely. Performing a full zero-to-100% charge only once a month is advisable to recalibrate the phone and improve its performance.

8. Dim your screen and adjust display settings

The display is the most power-intensive component of your phone. Bright, high-resolution screens require substantial energy to maintain their vivid visuals, drawing heavily on the lithium-ion battery. To counter this, reduce your screen brightness to the lowest comfortable level and enable auto-brightness for dynamic adjustments. Shorten your screen timeout duration to minimise unnecessary usage. If your device has an OLED screen, using dark mode significantly reduces power consumption because only lit pixels draw energy. Avoid animated wallpapers, as they demand constant processing power and drain the battery faster.

9. Avoid extreme temperatures for battery longevity

Lithium-ion batteries operate most efficiently at temperatures between 20°C and 25°C (68°F to 77°F). Exposure to heat causes the electrolyte solution to break down, leading to reduced battery capacity and potential swelling. Conversely, extreme cold slows the chemical reactions inside the battery, reducing its performance temporarily and increasing the risk of permanent damage. Protect your phone by avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight or freezing conditions. If your phone feels warm to the touch, remove it from charging and close high-power apps immediately to allow it to cool.

10. Turn off voice assistants

Voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant can be convenient, but they also consume a lot of battery. These apps run in the background, listening for your voice command, which means they’re constantly using up resources. Turn them off unless needed.

11. Keep your software updated for better efficiency

Phone manufacturers frequently release software updates that optimise energy consumption by fixing bugs, improving power management algorithms, and enhancing app efficiency. Older versions of operating systems may lack these improvements, leading to unnecessary battery drain. Updating your phone ensures that you benefit from these advancements. Additionally, app updates often include optimizations for reduced energy usage. Regularly updating both your operating system and apps is a simple but effective way to ensure your phone operates at peak efficiency.

