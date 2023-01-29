11 passengers burnt to death on Ore-Benin road in Ondo

A fatal motor accident has occurred at Soka Bridge in Ore, the headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, leaving eleven persons burnt to death and beyond recognition.

It was learnt that the accident involved a trailer and a Marcopollo luxury bus and was caused by one way driving.

“The trailer passed through one way and in the process collided with the Marcopollo bus which is coming Benin road”, an eyewitness said.

Confirming the accident, Sikiru Alonge, the Ore Unit Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said the incident was caused by traffic congestion along the route and all the eleven persons were burnt beyond recognition.

He added, “The Fire has been extinguished, while the traffic is being controlled on the Benin/Lagos Lane.

“Efforts are on top gear with other security agencies to remove crashed vehicles from the road.”