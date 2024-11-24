11 most jaw-dropping moments in history you must have missed

History is filled with extraordinary moments that defy imagination in various ways that astonish, inspire, and perplex.

While we often celebrate the monumental events that shape nations and transform civilisations, countless extraordinary tales remain hidden, their brilliance obscured by the grander narratives of time.

These moments are not just anecdotes but stories of courage, ingenuity, tragedy, and sheer eccentricity—each offering a fascinating glimpse into the complexities of the human experience.

From daring feats of resilience to bizarre acts of genius and tragedy, these astonishing tales of forgotten heroes, eccentric inventors, and uncanny coincidences are so remarkable that they read like fiction—but are all real.

According to Ranker, here are 11 most jaw-dropping moments in history you probably missed.

1. Mitchell Red Cloud Jr.’s heroic last stand

Mitchell Red Cloud Jr., a member of the Oglala Lakota, became a legendary figure in the Korean War for his extraordinary courage. In 1950, during a brutal firefight, Red Cloud stood his ground after being hit with multiple bullets.

Despite his grave wounds, he ordered his men to tie him to a tree to continue firing, ensuring his unit could retreat. His actions saved lives and helped secure a defensive position. Red Cloud’s sacrifice earned him the Medal of Honor, and his story remains a symbol of selflessness and bravery under extreme conditions.

2. Betty Robinson’s return from ‘The Dead’ to win Olympic Gold

Betty Robinson’s extraordinary story of survival captivated the world. As a teenager, she won Olympic gold in the 4×100 metre relay at the 1928 Olympics. However, her life took a dramatic turn when she was involved in a tragic plane crash in 1931.

Initially declared dead, Robinson was later discovered to be alive in a morgue, barely clinging to life. Doctors initially doubted she’d ever walk again, but she fought through unimaginable pain and went on to win another Olympic gold medal in 1936, solidifying her place as one of history’s greatest comeback athletes.

3. Victor Hugo’s funeral shuts down Paris Brothels

Victor Hugo, the legendary French author of Les Misérables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame, was not only a literary giant but also a man whose death commanded immense respect. In 1885, when Hugo passed away, his funeral became a national event.

In an extraordinary show of respect, Parisian brothels—known for their open doors—closed for the day as a tribute. Rumour has it that Hugo, who had a complex relationship with love and sexuality, had been a client of the Brothels, adding an ironic twist to the story of his funeral.

4. James Jameson’s allegedly paid to watch a young girl get cannibalised

James Jameson, heir to the Jameson whiskey fortune, was a man of many contradictions. In 1887, while on an expedition in the Congo, he reportedly paid to witness the cannibalization of a young girl by a tribal group.

Jameson, a passionate and controversial figure, later denied his involvement, claiming he was merely a witness. However, the disturbing sketches he made of the event and his participation in documenting the horrific scene left a stain on his legacy, raising questions about his motivations and the ethics of colonial exploration during that era.

5. Pythagoras believed beans contained the souls of the dead

The Greek philosopher Pythagoras is perhaps best known for the theorem that bears his name – the Pythagorean Theorem. While the sixth-century BCE Ionian lives on with the geometric statement about triangles, Pythagoras is also known for his works on the soul.

Pythagoras was also a vegetarian, although how strictly he avoided meat remains unclear. Regardless, Pythagoras had thoughts about food, especially fava beans. Pythagoras didn’t eat beans and forbade his followers from eating them as well.

Beans were not allowed because they caused internal distress – gas – and could make it difficult to focus. Farting aside, there were also beliefs in the ancient world that beans were associated with Hades and contained reincarnated souls of the dead.

Beans were also associated with poverty because poor people ate them. Another interpretation is that Pythagoras really meant politics when he said beans because voting in ancient Greece was done with beans. But stories about beans essentially causing Pythagoras’s demise contradict this explanation: When Pythagoras was chased by an angry mob, the philosopher refused to cross a field of beans to escape. He either saw them as sacred or simply feared them, but either way, he was slain as a result.

6. The Origin of the Word ‘Boycott’

The word “boycott” has its origins in 19th-century Ireland, specifically in the context of the Land War. Charles Cunningham Boycott, an English land agent in Ireland, was notoriously harsh in his dealings with tenants.

In 1880, a group of Irish farmers, led by local activist Michael Davitt, began a campaign of social banishment against Boycott. They refused to work for him or provide services, effectively isolating him from the community. The term “boycott” was coined as a result, forever linking his name to the idea of collective action against unjust individuals or systems.

7. Anita Ekberg once fired an arrow at a paparazzo

Anita Ekberg, the Swedish actress who captured hearts in La Dolce Vita, was not just a beauty icon but also a woman of striking courage. In 1964, she was embroiled in an altercation with a persistent paparazzo outside her home.

As he tried to snap pictures of her, Ekberg grabbed a bow and arrow and aimed it at the photographer. Though the arrow missed, the incident added to her reputation as a woman who fiercely defended her privacy. Her boldness only intensified her mystique in the world of film and fashion.

8. John Joseph Merlin’s newly invented roller skate was a painful disaster

John Joseph Merlin, a talented inventor and mechanical engineer, created one of the first roller skates, but his debut of the invention in 1783 ended in disaster.

Merlin, known for his eccentric personality, appeared at a London masquerade ball wearing his roller skates while playing the violin. However, his attempt at a graceful performance went horribly wrong when he lost control, crashing into a mirror and injuring himself.

While his invention would eventually become the history and foundation for modern roller skating, Merlin’s public mishap remains one of the most memorable moments in the history of the sport.

9. The first ‘Computer Bug’ was an actual moth

The phrase “computer bug” is often credited to Grace Hopper, a pioneering computer scientist in the 1940s. While working on the Mark II computer at Harvard University in 1947, her team discovered that the machine was malfunctioning due to a moth trapped in one of its circuits.

The team carefully removed the insect, and Hopper humorously documented it in her logbook, writing: “First actual case of bug being found.” This moment, though trivial at the time, marked the beginning of the term “computer bug,” which is still used today to refer to technical glitches.

10. Lady Meux’s Zebra-drawn chariot

Lady Meux, an eccentric and wealthy Victorian woman, became a well-known figure in London’s social scene for her bizarre and extravagant lifestyle. One of her more unusual traits was her fondness for zebras, which she had trained to pull her chariot around London.

As a wealthy widow with a passion for the exotic, she owned a private zoo and often hosted lavish events at her residence, where she entertained guests with her collection of wild animals. Her bizarre use of zebras was a public spectacle that cemented her as a symbol of Victorian opulence and eccentricity.

11. Andrew Jackson’s massive cheese block party at the white house

In 1835, President Andrew Jackson was presented with a 1,400-pound block of cheddar cheese, a gift from a group of supporters in New York. Rather than let the cheese go to waste, Jackson decided to throw a grand public party at the White House, inviting crowds to sample the massive block.

The event quickly descended into chaos, with thousands of visitors swarming the White House, pushing, shoving, and indulging in the cheese. It was a bizarre scene, but it shifted national attention away from a political scandal, cementing Jackson’s reputation as an unconventional president.

