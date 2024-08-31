John Tinniswood: 112yrs old man who survived Titanic’s era, lived through history

John Tinniswood, the world’s oldest living man, has celebrated his 112th birthday at his care home in Southport, Merseyside.

Born in Liverpool on August 26, 1912. The same year the Titanic sank, Tinniswood has lived through some of the most pivotal moments in modern history, including both World Wars.

In April of this year, Tinniswood became the world’s oldest living man, a title he carries with modesty. When asked about the secret to his long life, he attributed it to “just luck,” saying, “You either live long or you live short, and you can’t do much about it.”

Despite his remarkable age, Tinniswood remains down-to-earth. When asked how it feels to reach 112, he responded, “In all honesty, no different. I don’t feel that age, I don’t get excited over it.

That’s probably why I’ve reached it. I just take it in my stride like anything else, why I’ve lived that long I have no idea at all.” He expressed no sense of uniqueness about his longevity, stating, “To me, I’m no different [to anyone]. No different at all.”

Reflecting on the vast changes he has witnessed over his lifetime, Tinniswood offered a candid perspective, saying, “It’s no better in my opinion, or hardly any better, than it was then. Probably in some places it is, but in other places it’s worse.”

Tinniswood’s daily life is simple yet content. He doesn’t follow any particular diet, aside from enjoying a portion of battered fish and chips every Friday.

“I eat what they give me and so does everybody else. I don’t have a special diet,” he remarked.

Throughout his life, Tinniswood has made significant contributions, particularly during his service in the Second World War. As the world’s oldest surviving male veteran of the war, he served in the Army Pay Corps, where his work extended beyond accounts and auditing.

He was involved in crucial logistical tasks, such as locating stranded soldiers and organizing food supplies. After the war, he continued his career in finance, working as an accountant for Shell and BP before retiring in 1972.

A devoted Liverpool FC fan, Tinniswood was born just 20 years after the club was founded in 1892. He has witnessed all eight of Liverpool’s FA Cup wins and 17 of their 19 league title victories, making him a part of the club’s rich history.

Tinniswood’s personal life was equally fulfilling. He met his wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool, and the couple enjoyed 44 years together before Blodwen passed away in 1986.

They had a daughter, Susan, who was born in 1943. Since turning 100 in 2012, Tinniswood has received a birthday card each year from the late Queen Elizabeth, who was nearly 14 years his junior.

The record for the oldest man ever is held by Jiroemon Kimura from Japan, who lived to the age of 116 years and 54 days, passing away in 2013. The world’s oldest living woman, and oldest living person, is Japan’s 116-year-old Tomiko Itooka.

