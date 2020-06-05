11 kill, houses burnt as Taraba attacks escalate

No fewer than 11 people were reportedly killed and scores injured following renewed attacks on Tungwa and Utsua-Daa communities in Bali local government area of Taraba state.

A resident of Bagoni near Tungwa, Sale Umar told our correspondent that gunmen invaded Tungwa on Thursday and Utsua-Daa on Friday killing 11 people.

Umar said several houses in the two communities located along Bali-Marararba road were also burnt in the attacks.

“We saw 11 dead bodies after the attacks. Many houses have been burnt and people have deserted the communities.

“Many people, especially Tiv farmers, are fleeing the communities on foot to Bali for safety,” he said.

Caretaker Chairman of Bali local government Council, Musa Mahmud confirmed the attacks on phone, but said five people were killed.

Mahmud who said he was on ground at the scene of the attacks also said several houses were burnt.

“Five people have been killed and several houses burnt, but the situation is under control now.

“I am at the scene of the attack as we speak. For the past two hours I have been here and I can confirm to you that burning and killings have stopped for now.

“I want to call on the people to eschew violence and embrace peace,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that the renewed attacks and killings came barely 8 hours after the Taraba joint peace committee submitted an updated report on the crisis to the Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu in Jalingo.