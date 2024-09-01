Marriage is a significant institution globally, with its stability varying across cultures, countries, and regions. Divorce rates have increased in many parts of the world due to changes in social norms, economic factors, and personal values. However, some countries continue to maintain low divorce rates.

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21 significantly impacted various aspects of life, including marriage and divorce rates. Marriage rates dropped in 2020 due to lockdowns and restrictions on public gatherings. Similarly, divorce rates declined by 0.2 to 0.4 points in most countries worldwide.

Read also: Here are 12 countries with the highest divorce rates

Based on 2022 data, the average global divorce rate was 1.6 per 1,000 people. Data for 2023 is still being collected, but from the 56 countries with available data, the average crude divorce rate was about 1.8 per 1,000 people.

According to divorce statistics, here are 11 countries with the lowest divorce rates

India

India stands out with the lowest divorce rate globally, at just 0.01 per 1,000 people. This statistic reflects a deeply rooted cultural emphasis on the sanctity of marriage. In India, marriage is often seen as a lifelong commitment, strongly influenced by religious beliefs and societal expectations. The stigma attached to divorce is profound, especially for women, who may face social ostracism. Arranged marriages, which are still prevalent, also contribute to stability, as families play a significant role in maintaining the union. Moreover, the legal process for divorce can be lengthy and complicated, further discouraging couples from parting ways.

Vietnam

Vietnam has a relatively low divorce rate of 0.2 per 1,000 people, rooted in the country’s strong familial ties and Confucian values. Family is considered the cornerstone of Vietnamese society, and divorce is often seen as a failure that affects the entire family, not just the couple involved. Additionally, Vietnam’s divorce laws are strict, and the process can be costly and time-consuming. This legal framework, combined with societal pressure, contributes to the low divorce rate.

Read also: 8 creative things brides do with their wedding gown after their big day

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s divorce rate mirrors that of Vietnam, standing at 0.2 per 1,000 people. In this predominantly Buddhist nation, marriage is regarded as a sacred duty. The cultural emphasis on family cohesion and the high value placed on women’s roles within the family structure discourages divorce. Additionally, Sri Lanka’s legal system offers limited grounds for divorce, making it difficult for couples to dissolve their marriage unless there are significant issues such as abuse or adultery.

Peru

Peru also records a low divorce rate of 0.2 per 1,000 people. In Peru, traditional Catholic values heavily influence societal views on marriage and divorce. The Catholic Church’s teachings promote the indissolubility of marriage, and this belief is deeply ingrained in Peruvian culture. Moreover, the legal system in Peru requires a lengthy separation period before a divorce can be granted, which can deter couples from seeking divorce.

Read also: 5 steps to an elaborate traditional Yoruba wedding

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

In the Caribbean island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the divorce rate stands at 0.4 per 1,000 people. The country’s small population and close-knit communities mean that personal matters, such as divorce, are often public knowledge, which can lead to social stigma. Additionally, the influence of Christianity, which emphasizes the permanence of marriage, plays a significant role in maintaining low divorce rates.

South Africa

South Africa, with a divorce rate of 0.4 per 1,000 people, presents an interesting case. While the country is diverse, with multiple cultural and religious practices, traditional African customs play a crucial role in keeping divorce rates low. In many communities, marriages involve the exchange of “lobola” (bride price), which ties families together in a contract-like relationship. The return of this payment upon divorce can be a significant deterrent. Furthermore, the legal process for divorce in South Africa, while not overly complex, still requires consideration of children’s welfare, asset distribution, and other factors, which can discourage hasty decisions.

Malta

Malta, with a divorce rate of 0.6 per 1,000 people, has one of the lowest rates in Europe. The country only legalized divorce in 2011, making it one of the last countries in the world to do so. Malta’s strong Catholic identity influences its societal norms, with many viewing marriage as a sacred, unbreakable bond. The legal process for divorce in Malta is also rigorous, requiring couples to be legally separated for four years before a divorce can be granted, which can discourage divorce.

Read also: 5 most fascinating Nigerian wedding customs

Guatemala

Guatemala, with a divorce rate of 0.6 per 1,000 people, is another country where traditional values play a crucial role in maintaining marital stability. The influence of Catholicism, which strongly opposes divorce, is deeply ingrained in Guatemalan society. Moreover, economic factors also play a role, as many couples cannot afford the legal costs associated with divorce, and women, in particular, may lack the financial independence necessary to pursue a separation.

Ireland

Ireland’s divorce rate stands at 0.7 per 1,000 people, reflecting its deep-rooted Catholic values. Divorce was only legalized in Ireland in 1995, following a closely contested referendum. Even today, the process requires a four-year separation period before couples can apply for a divorce, which contributes to the low rate. Additionally, the social stigma associated with divorce in Ireland, particularly in rural areas, remains a significant factor in keeping the rates low.

Read also: 7 things your dream wedding could cost you

Venezuela

Venezuela’s divorce rate of 0.7 per 1,000 people can be attributed to a combination of cultural and economic factors. In a country where the Catholic Church has a strong influence, marriage is often viewed as a lifelong commitment. Additionally, the economic crisis in Venezuela has made divorce less feasible for many couples, as legal fees and the financial implications of separating are prohibitive. The social and economic stability provided by marriage further discourages divorce.

Uruguay

Uruguay rounds out the list with a divorce rate of 0.8 per 1,000 people. Unlike other Latin American countries, Uruguay is known for its secularism and progressive social policies. However, traditional values regarding marriage persist, particularly among older generations. Additionally, Uruguay’s legal system requires a separation period before divorce can be finalized, which helps keep the divorce rate low.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing about profiles, business, finance, travel, and world affairs, leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with his readers.