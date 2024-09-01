Divorce rates vary significantly across countries due to factors such as legal processes, societal norms, and economic conditions.

High divorce rates often correlate with countries where divorce procedures are quick and inexpensive, allowing couples to dissolve marriages more easily.

Additionally, in nations with higher educational levels and gender equality, divorce rates tend to be higher due to increased economic independence for women.

Common reasons for divorce globally include lack of commitment (75%), infidelity (59.6%), irreconcilable differences (57.7%), marrying too young (45.1%), financial hardship (36.7%), substance abuse (34.6%), and domestic violence (23.5%).

The Maldives had the highest divorce rate globally in 2020, recording 2,984 divorces in a population of 540,544, which translates to a rate of 5.52 per 1,000 people.

This figure represents a significant decrease from the country’s 2002 rate of 10.97 per 1,000, which earned it a Guinness World Record.

In the United States, 673,989 divorces and annulments were reported across 45 states in 2022, compared to 2,065,905 marriages, resulting in a marriage rate of 6.2 per 1,000 people.

This shows that while many people marry each year, the number of divorces represents a fraction of these marriages, reflecting the complex factors influencing marital dissolution.

According to divorce statistics, here are 12 countries with the highest divorce rates

Maldives

The Maldives tops the list with the highest divorce rate globally, standing at 5.52 per 1,000 people. This high rate is influenced by the relatively straightforward and inexpensive divorce process in the country. Additionally, as women in the Maldives have gained financial independence, the ability to sustain themselves without a spouse has contributed to the increased rate of divorce. Social attitudes towards divorce in the Maldives are also notably liberal, with little to no stigma attached to ending a marriage.

Russia

Russia’s divorce rate of 3.9 per 1,000 people can be linked to several factors, including economic challenges and shifting social values. The legal process for divorce in Russia is relatively simple, which, combined with the country’s economic instability, often leads to higher rates of marital dissolution. The societal acceptance of divorce has also grown, further contributing to this trend.

Moldova

In Moldova, the divorce rate stands at 3.8 per 1,000 people. Economic difficulties, migration, and evolving societal norms are key factors driving this high rate. Many couples in Moldova face financial pressures that strain their marriages, leading to an increased likelihood of divorce. Additionally, the changing social landscape has seen a shift away from traditional family values, making divorce more common.

Georgia

Georgia shares a similar divorce rate with Moldova, at 3.8 per 1,000 people. Economic factors and changing societal attitudes contribute to this high rate. The country has experienced significant social shifts, including changes in family dynamics, which have led to an increase in divorces.

Belarus

Belarus has a divorce rate of 3.7 per 1,000 people, driven by economic challenges and efficient legal processes for divorce. The country has seen shifts in social values, particularly regarding marriage, which have contributed to the high rate of marital dissolution.

China

China’s divorce rate of 3.2 per 1,000 people reflects the impact of urbanization, economic pressures, and changing social norms. The increasing financial independence of women and the growing acceptance of divorce have contributed to the rise in marital dissolution.

Ukraine

In Ukraine, the divorce rate is 3.1 per 1,000 people. Economic instability and societal changes play a significant role in this statistic. The legal system in Ukraine facilitates relatively easy divorces, and as economic pressures mount, more couples are opting to dissolve their marriages.

Cuba

Cuba records a divorce rate of 2.9 per 1,000 people. The legal process for divorce in Cuba is relatively easy and inexpensive, which has led to higher rates of divorce. Additionally, social attitudes towards divorce in Cuba are generally accepted, further contributing to this trend.

Lithuania

Lithuania’s divorce rate stands at 2.8 per 1,000 people, influenced by economic pressures and changing social norms. The country’s legal system allows for straightforward divorces, and the increasing independence of women has contributed to the higher rate of marital dissolution.

United States

The United States has a divorce rate of 2.8 per 1,000 people, driven by financial stress, changing societal expectations, and the relative ease of obtaining a divorce. Although the legal process for divorce can be costly, the societal acceptance of divorce has led to consistently high rates.

Canada

Canada shares a divorce rate of 2.8 per 1,000 people with the United States. Economic factors, shifting social values, and a straightforward legal process for divorce are key contributors to the high rate. The increasing financial independence of women and the evolving expectations of marriage have also played a role.

Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan rounds out the list with a divorce rate of 2.3 per 1,000 people. The country’s rising divorce rate can be attributed to economic pressures, changes in societal norms, and the evolving role of women in the workforce. The legal process for divorce in Kazakhstan, while not overly complex, is still accessible enough to contribute to the higher rate.

