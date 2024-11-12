10th Assembly seeks removal of solid minerals from exclusive List

-says five per cent of resources mined belong to host communities

Gaza Gbefwi, the chairman, of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, has reiterated the advocacy of the 10th assembly to remove the solid minerals from the exclusive list to the concurrent list, to afford states to legislate on their resources.

This is as he also informed that five per cent of all resources mined in every community belong to the host/indigenous community as stated by law.

The Chairman gave these views in his keynote address at a two-day training for Indigenous communities on Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Community Development Agreement (CDA), which began in Nasarawa state today, Monday, November 11, 2024.

The training organized by Global Rights in collaboration with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and the House of Representatives Committee on Solid Minerals respectively had traditional leaders and other community members in attendance.

According to Gbefwi who is also an indigene of the Nasarawa state mining, when conducted, responsibly can be a catalyst for economic growth and development, noting, that such endeavours must be approached with a keen sense of responsibility and a commitment to long-term sustainability.

“In my capacity as Chairman of the House Committee on Solid Minerals, I assumed the responsibility of collaborating extensively with experts from private and public sectors at the commencement of my tenure which resulted in the development of a comprehensive legislative agenda meticulously crafted to effectively address the challenges and foster the advancement of the solid minerals that can endure”, he said

“There are collaboration groups about other elements such as environmental protection, conflict resolution, trust building, effective decision making, shared coalition, and knowledge sharing and capacity building. It is imperative to also state by this point that our traditional leaders play a vital role in fostering collaboration and ensuring that the interests of the communities are protected by engaging in both dialogue with mining companies and government officials” he added.

The committee chair noted that while previously, mining companies resorted to ridiculous community development agreements (CDAs) which shortchanged the communities he said “What we have learned in the law is instead that five percent of whatever is mined extracted from that ground belongs to the host community”

In that five per cent, I would want to propose one per cent can go to traditional new laws, another one per cent can go to the land owners. 0.5 per cent should go to the government because the government is going to have the entire issue and going to monitor the matter. Then, a balance of 2.5 per cent will go to a community development association.

In the federal government, we have exclusive rights and by the way, we have already moved an amendment to the constitution that will move mining from the exclusive to the concurrent so that states can legislate over the natural resources in their states.

Meanwhile, presidents of traditional councils in the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa state have warned community members in the state to refrain from selling off their Indigenous farmlands to mining companies for temporary gains.

Leading the discussions, Luka Baba Panya, the Etsy of Karu while highlighting the many issues faced by indigenous mining communities warned the communities against selling off their farmlands to mining companies, warning that it could lead to loss of livelihood, loss of agricultural lands and loss of indigenous lands among others.

The traditional leaders highlighted the need for transparent mining licences, noting that some companies present fraudulent consent letters to the Mining Cadaster Office to acquire licences without the deliberate involvement of Traditional Rulers.

They stressed the need for setting the right boundaries, definition of roles by government, communities and host communities, legislation of Corporate Social Responsibilities(CSRs), Challenges of pollution, Loss of livelihoods and loss of access to farmlands as communities sell off ancestral lands to mining companies in the state.

They stressed the need for the mining Cadaster Office to ensure that consent letters are signed by real traditional/district heads, and traditional leaders are fully captured and involved as they are oftentimes left settling disputes between community members and mining companies who sometimes bring ridiculous and questionable licences to claim lands not fully substantiated.

In her remarks, Abiodun Baiyewu, executive director of Global Rights who was represented by Edosa Oviawe, Global Rights program manager noted that mining activities often have profound impacts on the environment, health, and socio-economic structures of host communities.

According to Baiyewu “These communities frequently face challenges such as pollution, land degradation, and threats to their cultural heritage and way of life. Empowering mining host communities with the skills, knowledge, and resources needed to engage in safeguarding efforts not only mitigates these adverse effects but also promotes sustainable development and long-term community resilience. Capacity building for indigenous communities is essential to ensure their active involvement in the management and oversight of these resources”.

Noting that mining host communities are often the primary custodians of local ecosystems and cultural landscapes. Their traditional knowledge and practices provide valuable insights into sustainable land management and environmental preservation” she said

Baiyewu said the purpose of the training was to help build their capacity to help them better protect these ecosystems from harmful mining practices, ensuring that the environmental costs of mining do not compromise their health, heritage, and quality of life. When empowered, mining host communities can effectively advocate for sustainable practices that align with both environmental preservation and the responsible extraction of resources”

“Empowering mining hosts communities also enhances their ability to negotiate with mining companies and government bodies, ensuring that their rights and interests are represented. Many mining communities lack access to resources and legal frameworks that would allow them to advocate effectively for their rights”

She added “Beyond environmental protection, building the capacity of mining host communities also supports local economic resilience. Equipped with relevant skills and knowledge, communities can establish sustainable alternative livelihoods that reduce reliance on mining income, and they can better manage any economic benefits derived from mining operations.

“This diversification fosters greater resilience in the face of economic fluctuations tied to resource extraction, ultimately creating a more self-reliant and prosperous future for these communities”.

Share