105 Boko Haram insurgents killed in Saturday battle in Yobe – Army

The Nigerian Army has just announced a successful battle in a part of Yobe State where 105 insurgents were allegedly killed.

In a statement issued at about 4.30 pm Sunday, April 19, 2020, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Sagir Musa, a colonel, said the success was sequel to aggressive follow up/exploitation operation carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole.

He said those killed were Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists during an encounter Buni Gari in Gujba local council area which he said took place on Saturday, April 18, 2020.

The army operations image maker said the details were disclosed by the Commander Sector 2 OPLD, the Brig-General, Lawrence Araba while briefing the Chief of Army Staff and his entourage on Sunday.

Consequently, he said, the Chief of Army Staff, the Lt-General, Tukur Yusufu Buratai, applauded the troops for their gallantry and resilience that led to the killing of the 105 terrorists. The Chief of Army Staff had recently announced his relocation to the battle zone and vowed not to return to base until the Boko Haram was eliminated. He thus visited the brigade after success was recorded.

Buratai was said to have visited two officers that were wounded in action during the Buni Gari encounter and other soldiers already on admission at the medical facility in Damaturu before proceeding to the Special Forces’ School in Buni Yadi where he and his entourage were briefed on the incident by the Commander, Araba.

Araba was said to have informed him that the recent success was as a result of an intelligence report which revealed a plan by Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists to attack the village.

According to the Commander; “Based on intelligence, our troops swiftly intercepted and engaged the criminals in fierce battle that led to the killing of 105 of them as well as the capture of several arms and ammunition from the criminals”.

“Initial situation report reported that 10 terrorists were neutralized. However, following exploitation by our troops, a total of 105 Boko Haram/ISWAP Criminals are confirmed to have met their waterloo as a result of the encounter and some of the pictures are here for you to see Sir”.

The Commander further disclosed that items captured from the terrorists include five AK-47 Rifles, three GPMG, one Duska Anti Aircraft Gun, one PKT Gun, two handheld radio, while one terrorists’ gun truck was destroyed.

He added that several ammunition and ammunition links, two hand grenades, two magazines with ammunition and assorted hard drugs were captured. All the seized arms and ammunition, as well as the other items, were inspected by the boss.

While assuring the troops of necessary support, Buratai charged them to upscale the momentum to ensure the defeat of terrorism very soon.

Reliable sources told newsmen that bigger successes could be announced in the coming hours.