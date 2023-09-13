1000 women benefit from tricycle repair, riding empowerment

No fewer than 1000 women across Nigeria have benefited from tricycle riding, repair empowerment, an initiative of Simba TVS, tagged ‘The Queen Rider Programme.’

The programme which started in 2017 is a women’s empowerment initiative of the Simba Group, that trains women on tricycle riding and maintenance and equips those from under-represented backgrounds with the skills and support to start their own tricycle business.

Speaking at the launch of its latest empowerment programme in Ile Ife, Osun State, Mahendra Pratap, the business head of Simba TVS, said: “The Queen Rider Program is not only a skill development initiative, but also a social movement that challenges the stereotypes and barriers that sometimes limit women potential. By becoming Queen Riders, these women can assert their independence, confidence, and dignity. They can also inspire other women and girls to pursue their dreams and aspirations.”

He added: “The Queen Rider Programme is aligned with our vision of creating a more inclusive and equitable society, where women have equal opportunities and rights. We believe that women empowerment is not only a moral imperative but also a step towards economic growth and social progress.”

The opening ceremony, which was held recently at the palace of the Ooni of Ife, had several government officials, traditional rulers and transport unions in attendance.

Declaring the programme open, the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, thanked Simba TVS for bringing it to Ife, assuring that the crown will continue to partner with the company to ensure its success. While noting the dearth of commercial tricycles in Ife which is supposed to ease local transportation, he opined that upon conclusion of the training programme, successful participants would also contribute to the improvement of last-mile transportation in Ife.

One of the participants, Sowade Oluwabukola, expressed her excitement about joining the programme: “I am happy to be part of this programme. I have always wanted to learn how to ride a tricycle, but I was afraid of what people would say or do. Now I have the opportunity to learn from experts and meet other women who share my passion. I hope to become a successful Queen Rider and support my family.”

