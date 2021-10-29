100 out-of-school girls, young women participate in US-sponsored programme

One hundred out-of-school girls and young women have been trained on creative design, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills, by Girls Creativity Hub, a U.S. government exchange alumni-led project.

The 12-month long entrepreneurship programme targeted at young women between the ages of 18 and 25 also had an overall goal of enabling the participants become economically independent.

Through sessions led by a local team of trainers, the 100 participants explored the basics of entrepreneurship, received guidance on how to register a small business, delved into finance and cost management, and expanded their sales and marketing abilities.

Delivering remarks at the closing ceremony of the capacity building programme in Lagos, U.S. Embassy Counselor for Public Affairs, Adnan Siddiqi highlighted the U.S. mission’s goal of strengthening human capital for inclusive Nigerian economic growth and human development.

Siddiqi explained that the project was specifically designed to enhance the capabilities of the participants to create sustainable small businesses and reiterated U.S. government’s support for initiatives that support women entrepreneurs.

“The United States believes that the economic empowerment of women is crucial to the development of every country. Without women’s inclusive participation in society, any gains in economic growth, development, science, or technology are unsustainable,” Siddiqi said.

He further noted that the project was funded by the U.S. State Department’s Alumni Engagement Innovation Fund, an annual global competition that supports the efforts of exchange programme alumni who are creating innovative solutions to global challenges.

“Our esteemed alumni – 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow Modupe Darabidan and 2018 International Visitors Leadership Programme alumnus Remy Shittu – developed this initiative to support marginalised young women in this community. You were able to align your priorities for the benefit of your fellow citizens to improve economic growth and development, and we are proud of you for giving back to your communities,” he added.