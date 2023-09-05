10-year-old Nigerian beat 782, 852 pupils to emerge winner of 2023 Toyota contest

… wins prize money of $5,000 and others for the feat

Oluwademilade Odumuboni, a Nigerian school-boy from Corona School, Gbagada Lagos has emerged as the winner of the global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest for the 2023 edition.

The 10-year-old boy beat 782,852 other contestants from 90 countries to emerge as the winner of the coveted prize.

Odumuboni’s artwork which was made of a waste converter with the concept of helping countries, especially African communities, in food production and ensuring a clean environment was judged by the jury as the best.

The Corona School, Gbagada Lagos student was presented with the prize money of $5,000, a plaque, and a certificate at a special event organised by Toyota Nigeria Limited.

Besides, Corona School, Gbagada Lagos was also presented with $10,000 for producing the winner.

Kunle Ade-Ojo, managing director at Toyota (Nigeria) Limited applauded the schoolboy’s ingenuity which he said has paved a path on the global map for the boy.

“His unique and genuinely inspirational idea expressed in an equally creative drawing earned him a global grand prize in the contest beating over 782,852 contestants from 90 countries/regions.

“This way, Toyota is also cultivating a lifetime friendship with all these children while encouraging them to care for our planet and push their imagination beyond limits,” Ade-Ojo said.

Furthermore, Ade-Ojo said three winners are picked in Nigeria annually like other participants countries from each age category: the first category comprises children not older than seven years; the second category comprises children between eight to eleven years; and the third category has children of twelve to fifteen years old, making a grand total of nine winners.

The graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the University of Reading in the United Kingdom (UK) explained that nine national winners and their drawings were sent to Japan to compete with other drawings received from all over the world.

“Our Demilade is one of these three grand prize winners globally. He has been awarded $5,000, and his school, Corona School, Gbagada, has been awarded $10,000.”

Henrietta Eguagie, head teacher at Corona School, Gbagada, described Odumuboni’s feat as a remarkable achievement, saying that he had brought glory to the school.

Eguagie applauded Toyota for the initiative that is inspiring young people to unleash their creative expression and artistic potential.

“As one of Nigeria’s leading educational institutions, we are dedicated to utilising this prize money in A manner that directly benefits the learning experiences and development of our students,” she said.