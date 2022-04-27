10 year old Chrisland student apologises, father says it’s fake

The 10-year-old female student suspended by Chrisland Schools, Lagos State, over alleged sexual misconduct with a colleague during a school competition in Dubai, has deleted all the videos on her account on a social media app, Likee, a short-video creation and sharing app.

However, it has been reported that the girl’s father says the apology post was from a fake account, noting that his daughter has not accessed a phone or the internet since the controversial video went viral.

The account named madness and cringe with over 12,400 followers drew attention shortly after a video clip of the pupil and her male colleague engaging in sexual acts went viral on Twitter.

It was reported that the child had been operating the page for three years before the incident at the Dubai competition happened with the handle ‘bhadgurl4k’ and by last Friday she posted an apology after which she deleted over 500 dance videos.

“I made a mistake, now I’m living with the consequences. I regret it, I really do. And I’m sorry,” she said.

Furthermore, on her Tiktok account, where she had 12,000 followers, she said “Don’t let your past dictate who you are, but let it be a lesson that strengthens the person you’ll become,”.

Already, the Lagos State Government through its commissioner for education, Folasade Adefisayo, has ordered that all Chrisland Schools be reopened on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Adefisayo in a statement noted that the state government shut the schools for the safety of students and the staff and to ensure an unhindered investigation of the incident, however, this was reviewed following an ongoing administrative investigation into the incident.

“This is to ensure that students are not denied access to learning when the new term begins on Monday, April 25, 2022, the Ministry of Education and other relevant agencies of the state, in conjunction with the school’s Parent Teachers Association, will be working on scheduled psychosocial support for the students,” she said.