10 states yet to implement minimum wage – ASCSN

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has lamented that 10 states were yet to implement the National Minimum Wage signed into law on April 18, 2019.

President of the association, Tommy Okon, disclosed this at a forum with labour journalists in Lagos, where he also warned states planning to cut workers’ pay to desist of face the wrath of organised labour.

The states, according to Okon, are Anambra, Bauchi, Benue, Imo, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Taraba and Zamfara.

However, some other states have concluded negotiations, but are yet to commence implementation of the new salary scheme.

He said: “Anambra and Taraba have concluded negotiations, but have yet to implement; Bauchi, Benue, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kano and Zamfara are in the negotiation stage.”

The labour leader said that negotiation had yet to start in Imo. He urged the state governments to put the wellbeing of their workers into consideration. Okon called for further upward review of salaries.

According to him, that would help make state governors to know that delay in payment means accumulation of more debts.

He said that for industrial peace and harmony to reign, governments should not renege on agreements reached with the organised labour.

“Salaries are no longer to be negotiated,” he said.

Okon also called on the Federal Government to amend the 2014 Pension Act and expunge sections inimical to pensioners.

According to him, gratuity payment should be embedded in the Act.

“There should be a provision to spell out that this Act does not forbid the payment of gratuity by employers.

“The law should not be silent on important matters that affect life; gratuity affects life,” Okon said.