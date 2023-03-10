10 parties collapse structure for PDP in C’River

No fewer than 10 political parties have collapsed their structure in support of Sandy Onor, the governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River.

A statement to that effect was issued after the meeting of the political parties, under the aegis of Coalition of Opposition Political Parties (COPPs), in Calabar on Friday.

Ntami Esege, chairman of COPPs, who issued the statement, said the decision to team up with the PDP governorship candidate was to support him to take the state to an enviable height.

He stated that the decision to support Onor was arrived at after a careful assessment of all the candidates, with focus on competence, capacity and character.

Esege said that Onor’s antecedent had placed him above every other candidate for the job of leading the state for the next four years.

“Conscious of what the state has gone through in the last eight years, we unanimously resolved to support a man with the right credentials to take the state to an enviable height,” he stated.

Some of the political parties that agreed to team up with the PDP governorship candidate included: ADC, ZLP, AA, APGA, ADP and Accord.

Recall that Onor had secured the endorsement of notable religious and socio-political groups within the last few days.

Notable among them were Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and a Catholic Church group.