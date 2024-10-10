10 countries offering golden visas and attracting wealthy investors

Many countries are opening their doors to wealthy foreign investors through a program known as the ‘Golden Visa’. This initiative allows individuals to gain residency, or even citizenship, by making significant financial investments in real estate, businesses, or government bonds.

The appeal is mutual: foreign investors can secure a new home base with potential tax advantages, while host countries attract much-needed capital to stimulate their economies.

But as the demand for Golden Visas grows, so do the questions about their true economic impact. For nations like Portugal, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates, these programs have revitalised industries and brought in billions of dollars. Real estate markets are booming, luxury tourism is thriving, and job creation is on the rise.

Read also: The top 10 cities with the fastest growing millionaire populations

However, this influx of wealth is not without its drawbacks. In cities like Lisbon and Athens, property prices have skyrocketed, pushing local residents out of their own housing markets. Meanwhile, critics argue that some governments are “selling” citizenship with little oversight, potentially inviting financial crimes like money laundering.

According to Investopedia, here are 10 countries that offer and leverage Golden Visas to build national wealth and how they attract long-term economic effects.

Portugal

Portugal’s Golden Visa program has been a significant magnet for foreign investors, particularly in real estate. Investors must contribute at least €250,000 to cultural or scientific endeavours or €500,000 to property.

This influx of capital has boosted the property market in cities like Lisbon, but the effects ripple beyond real estate. Investments have revitalised underdeveloped regions, created jobs, and expanded the tourism sector.

However, a challenge for Portugal is balancing this foreign influx with local housing needs, as rising property prices have displaced many citizens.

Spain

Spain’s Golden Visa, often referred to as the “Property Visa,” requires a minimum investment of €500,000 in real estate. Spain has seen a surge in luxury developments in areas like Madrid and Barcelona, with foreign investors often eyeing second homes or retirement properties.

While the program has brought in much-needed capital post-2008 financial crisis, there are concerns about the housing market’s affordability for locals. The economic boost from these investments has had positive knock-on effects, spurring job growth in construction and tourism.

Read also: Why there is rising demand for Portugal’s golden visa- Savory & Partner CEO

Greece

Greece has made waves with its competitive Golden Visa program, which requires an investment of €250,000 in real estate, one of the lowest entry points in Europe. The country’s appeal lies in its geographical location and relatively low property prices.

As the real estate sector recovers from the economic depression, foreign investment is driving up prices, especially in Athens, where international buyers now own prime properties. While this has generated jobs in construction and urban development, there are growing concerns about pricing out local residents from the housing market.

Italy

Italy’s Golden Visa, introduced in 2017, allows non-EU investors to gain residency by investing at least €250,000 in Italian startups or €500,000 in businesses. This program targets innovation, driving growth in Italy’s tech sector, while also supporting small businesses in industries like fashion, food, and design.

In addition to bolstering Italy’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, the program has fostered strong international business ties, with wealthy investors capitalising on Italy’s strategic location and cultural significance.

United States (EB-5 Program)

The U.S. EB-5 visa program requires an investment of $800,000 to create at least 10 full-time jobs in economically distressed areas. The program has drawn billions of dollars into U.S. real estate and infrastructure projects, transforming downtown areas in cities like Miami and Los Angeles.

By directly tying residency to job creation, the U.S. approach provides a tangible benefit to local communities, especially in areas struggling with unemployment. However, recent reforms aim to clamp down on fraudulent practices that have occasionally tainted the program’s reputation

Read also: Top 10 countries attracting global relocation

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE’s Golden Visa program targets affluent professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors. Wealthy individuals can obtain residency by investing in businesses or real estate, with amounts typically starting at $1 million. Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as global business hubs, have attracted foreign billionaires who are keen to tap into the Middle Eastern markets.

The capital influx has cemented the UAE’s status as a hub for international trade, tourism, and finance, with notable investments in high-end real estate, luxury hotels, and tech startups.

Cyprus

Although Cyprus recently scaled back its Golden Visa program due to concerns over corruption, it has been one of the most popular programs in Europe, with a minimum investment of €2 million in real estate.

The program brought an influx of foreign wealth, with investors, particularly from Russia and China, buying up high-end properties in Limassol and Nicosia. This has supported a booming construction industry but also raised questions about the transparency and integrity of the program, ultimately leading to stricter regulations.

Turkey

Turkey offers a relatively affordable Golden Visa program, requiring an investment of $400,000 in real estate. Istanbul has become a key target for foreign buyers, many of whom are looking for second homes or strategic investments in Turkey’s fast-growing economy.

Real estate has surged, particularly in luxury developments and commercial spaces. With its proximity to Europe and the Middle East, Turkey’s program appeals to investors seeking a strategic foothold in regional markets.

However, critics warn of potential political instability that could affect long-term returns​.

Read also: Top 10 countries with the largest offshore financial wealth

Malta

Malta’s Golden Visa demands an investment of €600,000 through donations and real estate purchases, with a portion going to national development funds. The program has been key in funding public services and infrastructure, helping Malta transition into a financial hub.

Investors from the EU and beyond have flocked to Malta, drawn by its favourable tax regime and access to EU markets. Additionally, the country’s robust tourism industry benefits from wealthy foreign residents, who often bring in luxury consumption.

Canada

Canada’s Golden Visa program focuses on entrepreneurship, particularly in the tech and startup sectors, with no minimum investment requirement, though candidates must prove they can establish a viable business.

This visa helps Canada attract high-potential entrepreneurs and has bolstered innovation hubs like Toronto and Vancouver. The program is particularly appealing due to Canada’s political stability, high quality of life, and strong social services. By fostering innovation, Canada’s approach generates sustainable economic growth.

Share