Offshore financial wealth refers to assets held abroad, often in jurisdictions with favourable tax policies, low regulation, and high confidentiality. Countries with significant offshore wealth typically have individuals or corporations seeking financial optimization or privacy.

People and companies move money abroad to access better investment opportunities, minimize tax burdens, and protect wealth in low-tax jurisdictions.

Mainland Chinese businesses and individuals hold more than $2 trillion overseas, a figure comparable to Mexico’s GDP. Hong Kong serves as a major hub for these offshore operations.

For U.S. entities, popular destinations include the Cayman Islands, Switzerland, and Singapore, with Americans holding nearly $1.6 trillion in offshore accounts.

According to Atlas of the Offshore World, here are the top 10 countries with the largest offshore financial wealth in 2022

1. China – $2.1 Trillion

China has an estimated $2.1 trillion in offshore financial wealth. Over the past few decades, China has emerged as a global economic powerhouse, with rapid wealth accumulation among its elite and burgeoning corporations. Much of this offshore wealth is believed to be motivated by a desire for asset protection, tax avoidance, and access to global markets. Strict capital controls in China also incentivise high-net-worth individuals to store wealth abroad. Jurisdictions like Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Cayman Islands are popular offshore destinations for Chinese wealth.

2. United States – $1.6 Trillion

The United States, despite its stringent tax regulations, has $1.6 trillion held offshore. A significant proportion of this wealth belongs to corporations, as the U.S. tax code has allowed multinational companies to shield profits in overseas tax havens. In recent years, companies such as Apple, Google, and Microsoft have been scrutinized for their offshore tax strategies. Wealthy U.S. individuals also park assets abroad to minimize tax exposure and benefit from more flexible financial regulations.

3. United Kingdom – $1.2 Trillion

The UK’s offshore wealth stands at $1.2 trillion, much of which is connected to its historical ties with offshore jurisdictions such as the British Virgin Islands, Jersey, and Guernsey. Many UK individuals and companies use offshore accounts for tax planning and privacy reasons. The City of London, with its global financial influence, serves as a hub for offshore investments, drawing both domestic and foreign clients looking to optimize their financial structures.

4. Taiwan – $700 Billion

Taiwan, with an offshore wealth of $700 billion, is a prominent player in global trade and investment. Taiwanese businesses and wealthy individuals often use offshore financial services to avoid heavy domestic taxes and gain greater access to international markets. The island’s complex relationship with mainland China and its global export-driven economy drive many to diversify their wealth offshore, frequently in Hong Kong and Singapore.

5. United Arab Emirates (UAE) – $570 Billion

The UAE has transformed into a major financial hub over the last few decades, attracting significant offshore wealth, including an estimated $570 billion. As a tax haven itself, the UAE has attracted foreign and local investors who seek low or zero taxation. The country’s political stability, strict confidentiality laws, and luxurious lifestyle make it a prime location for storing and growing offshore wealth. Much of this money is invested in global real estate and financial assets.

6. France – $545 Billion

France’s $545 billion in offshore wealth is largely the result of high taxes and stringent regulations, which encourage wealthy individuals and businesses to seek relief abroad. Many French nationals use jurisdictions like Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Monaco to store assets while avoiding France’s high wealth and income taxes. Despite efforts to curb tax evasion, offshore wealth remains a significant part of France’s economic landscape.

7. Saudi Arabia – $407 Billion

Saudi Arabia’s $407 billion in offshore wealth is closely tied to its oil industry and royal family. Wealthy Saudi individuals, including members of the royal family, are known for investing heavily in global markets through offshore accounts. Switzerland and other Middle Eastern financial hubs are common destinations. The Kingdom’s ambition to diversify its economy beyond oil, paired with efforts to reform and liberalize, also influences the movement of wealth offshore.

8. Germany – $377 Billion

Germany’s offshore wealth of $377 billion reflects its status as Europe’s largest economy and a major player in global trade. German corporations and wealthy individuals often use offshore accounts to optimize tax planning and maintain privacy. Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg are popular offshore destinations for Germans due to their proximity and favourable tax regimes.

9. Japan – $352 Billion

Japan holds $352 billion in offshore financial wealth, driven by its large corporate sector and ageing affluent population. With its strict domestic tax policies and a stagnant economic environment, wealthy Japanese individuals and companies seek growth opportunities and tax benefits abroad. Countries such as Singapore and Hong Kong are popular destinations for Japanese offshore investments.

10. Canada – $301 Billion

Canada has $301 billion in offshore wealth. While Canada has relatively moderate taxes compared to some other countries on this list, its high concentration of wealthy individuals and businesses has led to significant offshore holdings. The Caribbean and Europe are common destinations for Canadian offshore assets, where favourable regulations and financial opportunities abound.

