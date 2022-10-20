10 burnt to death in multiple accidents on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

It was a black Thursday for the road users and residents of Araromi town, at the Ogun State end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway where 10 people were burnt to death as a petrol-laden truck caught fire following a head-on collision with another fuel-laden truck and other vehicles.

According to Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), the fatal auto crash was recorded early morning on Thursday in front of a Conoil filling station outbound Lagos, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the State.

BusinessDay reports that the multiple accidents were caused by a white Iveco truck, which lost control while in motion due to over-speeding and rammed into a stationary, petrol-laden tanker in front of a Conoil filling station, igniting fire after spilling its content on the road.

The multiple accidents involved a Petrol-laden truck which spilt its content and caused the fire; a Mazda Bus, marked FFE 361 XB; a Mack truck loaded with petrol and two IVECO trucks, all got burnt beyond recognition.

Meanwhile, some of those burnt to death have been taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH), morgue, Sagamu as combined officers and men of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) were seen cleaning off the road and carrying the carcasses of burnt vehicles to allow passage of cars on the road.

However, normalcy has been restored to the route by the combined efforts of the rescue team, comprising TRACE, FRSC, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Ogun State Fire Services.