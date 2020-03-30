Stallion pledges free rice, fish to government-run hospitals Treating Coronavirus across Nigeria

Stallion Empowerment Initiative, the philanthropic arm of Stallion Group, has pledged its support to the local governments of all states across Nigeria by committing to provide locally produced rice and fish free to all the government-run hospitals dedicated to Covid-19 for the next 3 months.

Anant Badjatya, chief executive officer of Stallion Group, further committed one staff bus each for the five government-run COVID-19 hospitals in Lagos. The Group will also provide drivers and fuel for these buses, he pledged.

This arrangement the Stallion CEO said, will help ensure safer and comfortable transportation of the nation’s healthcare providers who are in the frontline in this fight against the virus.

Sunil Vaswani, chairman of Stallion group also stated that “These are exceptionally difficult times and urgent emergency resources have to be deployed to cope with the needs of affected states and support their health care systems. At Stallion group, our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, customers and our community”.

”There is nothing greater than the safety of the people of this country and it’s our responsibility to support the government and the community in this time of need. We are deeply grateful to every healthcare worker and person who has risked their life to fight this pandemic and will continue to support them,” the company’ chairman said.

Stallion group also commended the proactive efforts of the government and all the corporates who have come forward in these trying times of need of the nation and stands in solidarity with the healthcare personnel, the police, the immigration personnel, the customs, the aviation authorities, factories working to produce essential items in this time of need, and all people acting responsibly to contain the pandemic.