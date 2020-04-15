COVID-19: Seek permit to distribute relief materials in Ogun, Police warn

The Nigeria Police Force has warned philanthropists, religious groups, corporate organizations, non-governmental organisations, among others, to seek permits from Police before sharing relief materials.

This advice is coming on the heels rising cases of relief materials diversion and hijack by hoodlums preventing the distribution of palliatives designed to cushion the negative effects of lockdown and restrictions of movement as a result of the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the country.

The Ogun State Police Command on Wednesday, warned philanthropists and other bodies that may want to distribute relief materials to the vulnerable and poor in the state to engage the services of Divisional Police Officers at the various Divisional Police Stations domiciled in the state to ensure smooth distribution of the materials.

Speaking through a press statement issued and signed by Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer of Ogun State Police Command, in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, the Commisioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, declared that the experiences recorded in the first two weeks of lockdown had shown that such relief materials could not be distributed without the involvement and presence of Police operatives at the venue of such distribution, hence, there is a strong need for people who want to give out to the needy to have Police cover.

The press statement issued by the police reads in part, “In view of the lockdown order given by the Federal Government of Nigeria to checkmate the spread of the deadly Corona-virus also known as Covid 19, it has been observed that various organisations, religious bodies, NGO, corporate organisations as well as public spirited individuals have been providing food items for the vulnerable members of the public in order to ameliorate their suffering while the lockdown lasts.

“The Ogun State Police Command, in order to prevent the good gestures of these philanthropic people from being hijacked by hoodlums, hereby, wishes to appeal to those with such good intention to liaise with the DPOs (Divisional Police Officers) of their respective areas whenever they want to go about distributing such materials so as to afford the Police the opportunity of providing security covers for them during the process of distribution.

“This becomes imperative in order to prevent the distribution of such palliative materials from degenerating to free-for-all and break down of law and order; it will also prevent hoodlums from hijacking the process which may defeat the primary aim of the donors.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson, has directed all DPOs to always provide adequate security at the venues of such distribution.”

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta