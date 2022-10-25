Coming from privileged family isn’t enough, establish your path – Nwazulu

Ezinne Nwazulu, group head, Retail, Nepal Oil and Gas Limited & founder, 234 Finance speaks about managing conflicts while being part of the family business.

Can you tell us about your family business and some of the other businesses that you’re into?

In Nepal Oil and Gas, our main business is trading so we do downstream warehousing, distribution of petroleum products and refined petroleum products like, PMS (petrol), AGO (diesel), ATK (jet fuel), DPK (kerosene). So we have storage facilities where we store these products in large quantities and we also have an aviation terminal so we do in-plane fuelling for both the local airlines and the international airlines. We also have trucks for logistics used to move products from point A to point B.

Two years ago we ventured into retail because we realised that the industry has gotten to a place where if you’re not servicing the last mile, your business will struggle and that’s the unit that I set up and I’m still currently in. We have over 11 stations and we have a goal to have a minimum of 50 stations by the end of next year. So the business is growing very rapidly and we have some upstream interest and we’re also exploring opportunities that would position us globally as an energy player.

Can you just tell us a bit more about your role and how you got involved with the family business?

My journey in the family business has been pretty interesting, with a lot of ups and downs. I first joined the family business in 2017 working under business development without much understanding because it’s really hard to manage what you don’t understand. So I had just left Sterling bank and my mother thought that it would be a great opportunity to finally get involved in the family business, and I actually started with a very high position without really understanding the foundation and the dynamics of that particular business.

I came with this mentality of wanting to change everything, wanting to put structure in place and I was focusing on the things that were the most important thing. It was very tricky because my mother and I were like sisters because she had me quite young so we have an interesting dynamic. So it was very strange to move from mother and daughter to boss and employee and I didn’t really know how to manage that. So we were bumping heads a lot because my mum actually felt like you’re coming to my organization to give me orders when I’ve literally grown this business from scratch and it just got very toxic at some point after which I left for a couple of months to focus on 234 Finance.

Even though it was premature to do that but at that time, I felt that was what was needed to be done and I had also just had my twins who were just a couple of months old.

NEPAL is so dynamic and we have over 10 subsidiary companies under the group, so I was trying to do everything at the same time and I remember my mom saying to me constantly to just take one part of the business and understand it thoroughly and it was very frustrating for me at the time because I felt like I was doing so much but my efforts were not being recognised because my mom really wasn’t feeling the impact of what I was doing. So it’s almost like a prodigal daughter kind of story because I left and focused on my business, I got an office in Lekki and during that period my relationship with my mom was so strained, because she just didn’t understand why I wasn’t getting it and I wasn’t realistic.

I had my event that year and I was very optimistic for the following year because at 234 Finance, we promote entrepreneurship and try to get entrepreneurs funding to scale up their businesses, unfortunately, COVID happened and a lot of people had to start managing their resources. Also a lot of investors that I had discussed with didn’t quite come through on their promises and this was a nudge to come back to reality because it felt like a disaster at the time. I couldn’t afford to pay my office rent again and I needed to know the next lien of action because I am not that young and I have three children. I remember my immediate younger brother coming to talk to me telling me to come and manage one of the smaller businesses.

My mom created a lot of businesses that were interlinked with the activities in the Nepal group so that the money for these services is not going outside and these subsidiary businesses support the needs of oil and gas companies, which is our main business. So I decided to handle the insurance brokerage company which is like one of the smallest, so it literally felt like a prodigal daughter situation and the office I was working in was not even in the main building so I just went to work and nobody noticed me.

I remember I started working in February 2020, handling insurance and I was just trying to give it my best shot and just avoid getting into any drama or any issue. Coincidentally, that was when my mom had decided that she wanted to go retail which is a very stressful and risky business, even people in the oil and gas industry would have avoided it if the industry can but we had gotten to a point where if you’re playing oil and gas and not doing retail station business, which is the last mile then in no time you’ll be out of business basically. So she asked me to help set up the retail station business even though I had no experience in oil and gas save for the few years I had worked prior to leaving to focus on my own. So it was very challenging and we literally started small with one station in Egbeda that was launched in August 2020 and I was literally learning on the job.

I remember coming to the office defeated because I don’t know what I’m doing and it took me coming down from my high horses and working with people in the industry trying to understand and be resourceful enough to learn and this was a business that nobody really paid attention to as far as the volume of products that you were moving but two years later, it’s so interesting that this business is being prioritized in the entire group and a lot has happened along the way.

How did you deal with the family feuds and then what advice do you have for young people who have the same situation with their parents in the family business?

First of all, my mother and I were two different generations, I would consider myself a millennial and her, a Gen X and how we do things are typically very different. My mom would rather be behind the scenes and just make things happen but for me, I prefer to put myself out there, strategically so it was very different. It was very difficult for her to conform to my idea of doing things and I don’t know how many people are able to handle that kind of dynamic, especially because we’re more or less like best friends, so although it was difficult, I had to separate the relationship as my boss and my mother and understand that I can’t take things too personal even though I can be very sensitive.

A couple of years ago, when my mom was speaking to me, because I felt the need to be heard, I responded back, which was the wrong thing to do because it is perceived as being rude. So over time, I’ve had to also understand her as a boss and understand how to bring things to her and also listen to her and her expectations because sometimes as an MD you can be very authoritative in how you want things done even though what you’re saying may not be the right thing.

I’ve also learned to take to not take things for granted and to see it as an opportunity to also learn and I think it has been very interesting, but , I’ve also had to do a lot of internal workings within myself to adjust my approach and also know what is important.

So I read a book recently by Kristin Keffeler which talks about the myth of the silver spoon and highlights the fact that children from affluent families or children in big family businesses tend to face anxieties and pressures because everyone expects them to succeed, so lots of them have issues with the fear of falling short of family expectations.

Do you feel this pressure and if you do, how do you cope?

Absolutely, so for me, I’m the first child and the first girl and my parents set a very high precedence for us. The Nigeria we are in today was not the Nigeria our parents had, in terms of even the opportunities they had access to and the situation of the country. They started business when things were still fairly okay and the economy was good, however, they had challenges but made it work and my parents are very successful so as the children, we have very huge shoes to fill. And fortunately, as far as , you can use the word Silver Spoon kit, we were raised to be super grounded, to be super realistic, and to understand that life is very tough and it is very hard to make money, so that also kind of keeps us on our toes and to know nothing is going to be handed over to us.

So every opportunity that has been given to me, I’ve had to grab it with two hands and I’ve had to earn the respect of my subordinates, my management, and my MD to have my voice heard. So I’d say that the shoes are too are really heavy shoes because you have interactions with people and they feel like these ones do not know what suffering means.

So, I find that I have to work twice or four times as hard just to make people understand that see, I’m not your average, rich kid or spoilt brat, and that has also included even exploring things and me trying to open other business ventures outside of my family because somehow I feel the need to prove myself and I think for even my parents, that’s like their ultimate goal to their kids to be independent outside of them and that has had us not just relaxing or dependent on the family business. So we know that we have to put in the work and be very business oriented as well.

For family businesses to survive different generations, there are clearly unique characteristics, such as succession management, staffing, family affairs, strategy, planning and governance structure that set family businesses apart from other business types. What would you say is the Nepal way of doing business that sets your company apart and ensures that it is successful?

So there are things that Nepal puts a lot of importance on and I think that is because in this industry, a lot has happened that has swallowed some companies. My mum has a phrase that we use as a joke and it’s ‘follow the money’, it’s very much part of our culture to keep our eyes on the prize. Nepal is a big company, but it’s also a small company in terms of structure, in terms of flexibility and it’s a very fast-paced work environment such that even as an employee at the very junior level, if you’re unable to keep up with that case, you would not survive.

Also you really cannot separate the business from the founder and my mom is a risk taker, very bullish and over the years she has actually learned lessons from different scenarios including losing much money doing business but she is more careful and we have this culture where there is not so much bureaucracy that we’re not able to take opportunities when we see them and it very much feels like the family environment because you spend most of your time with your colleagues, so try to create this sort of atmosphere where everybody feels like they’re part of a family, and this makes you want to go above and beyond to make sure things don’t go wrong in that family setting even if that is not your direct job description.

We are also very conservative regarding spending and putting ourselves out there which is a culture that somehow I am trying to change because publicity is a double-edged sword and now we’re in the retail space so we cannot avoid it if we really want to sell our oil or petroleum products.

There are companies whose publicity packaging is lower than their asset or their capacity but in Nepal, it is actually the opposite because we have so much going on as a group and only a fraction of it is out there.

How have you implemented the use of technology in business? Did you get any pushback from your mother in this case?

For technology, No, I didn’t get any pushback, because it’s something that we all know is very important, especially when you’re running retail stations, you need to think about automation, if you’re trying to do anything large scale, so we use technology to monitor our operations, we use an ERP for posting and uniform monitoring sales, we use something called a forecourt management system for tracking sales of our petroleum product at our retail outlets, we use something called an ATG which is an automated tank gauge to basically check the volume of products being stored in our underground tank.

We have an internal control department that always makes sure there are checks and balances in place, so you absolutely cannot do without technology although I wish the case could be a bit faster, we’re slowly getting there making sure all our systems and processes are automated, monitored and tracked. I’m also pushing for data collection too.

I believe so much in technology because I’ve seen it being used to make life so easy, especially in the workplace but I am learning how to work at everybody’s pace, because when everyone is carried along, then it becomes easier to implement some of those leading technologies and digital transformation within the company.

Do you think that the idea of people or families who started a business, staying in the business is a source of competitive advantage versus hiring a professional business manager?

It depends on the individual but competence must be prioritized and having people with the best intentions because there are issues of people in family businesses with feuds or someone is trying to cheat the owner of the business, it’s also about having a balance of who because when something is a family business, it’s very personal. In my own situation, I’ve had to earn the trust of my mother, and my COO who is my aunt, although it’s been difficult working with both of them, but with time I’ve also been working on myself and understanding what is important and earning their trust and in turn I earn their respect as far as my ability to deliver in my role, more responsibilities are given to me so I’m not entitled to responsibility just because i’m the MD’s daughter, I’ve had to work twice as hard. During management meetings, my mum is very tough on me and she uses it to send a signal to others that listen,’ if I can be this brutal with my daughter, then who are you?’ so it kind of keeps everybody on their toes.

Something happened about a month ago where one of our stations stocked out and it’s like policy in our SOP that under no circumstance do you go out of stock because that’s the fastest way to kill a retail business, so she took a chunk of my salary based on that stock hours, I was furious but that was her way of instilling discipline; it was not my fault but because it happened on my watch, she held me responsible for it. Now my team and I do everything possible to ensure we do not stock out except maybe it’s a force majeure situation or there is no product or something that is clearly beyond our control. We do everything possible to make sure we don’t stop. So yeah, that’s just your question is just , about competence and about having a balance of potential because you can also pay very good talent, and good people, genuine people that have good interest, even if they’re not necessarily related to family.

For instance, if the founder of a family business doesn’t see their child, or their heir competent to have the capacity to run their business, they put somebody else in charge because that business is their brainchild, and they’re not going to give it to somebody that is going to run it down.

How can you advise the younger generation to create legitimacy around their positions in the family business?

First of all, you must be honest with yourself and you need to know what you’re good at and what your shortcomings are. For instance when I started running, a retail business, I was very intentional about building relationships within the organization because I understood that there were people there before me, so if you come with this, boss mentality, you’re going to end up looking ridiculous because these people understand work politics and can set you up to look highly incompetent especially since they understand the business.

You need to learn and do whatever it takes to master the business, so I’ve had to do is to build relationships. In my organisation, I have so many friends and they know that I’m approachable because I spend more time with them than with my family and I need them to make my life easier. Also, teamwork is very important to me because there are people that are good at certain things and have been designated for certain roles and you need to work with those people and it is not something that happens overnight.

When we started the retail business, I was clueless and I didn’t know anyone in the industry, we were making so many mistakes but from those mistakes, we’ve learnt and improved. I also ensure that I give people their credit and this has earned me respect from my colleagues because from experience working at Sterling bank, it’s so easy to get lost in the system because it’s such a big organisation, you’ll be doing the work and somebody else is getting credit for it.

And as the MD’s daughter, I have access to her where people don’t have and I use this opportunity to also empower other people by mentioning what they are doing and how well they are doing it and it helps them in their career because if there’s an opportunity for them to be promoted they’re more visible, and I also look at it as an exchange, so they help me make my job easier and I help them grow.

Also, I’m in an active position where what I say carries a lot of weight so I’m also very careful about what I can how I portray my colleagues because at the end of the day, I need these people to help me perform at my job and that’s how I manage subordinates and even my manager.

Do you ever compare what you could be earning if you were outside of the family business? Does it ever come across your mind every single time to have a conversation about a pay raise with your mother?

Every single time. And yes I have had these conversations with her but there is always a pushback because in her head all these things are mine so I should be able to make the sacrifice. So I feel like that’s the price to pay for being in the family business, and I’m paying that price because there are so many diverse businesses and there’s so much I’m learning which I use to comfort myself because if I am working in a Procter and Gamble or some tech company, I have been earning so much more but then I would have been building someone else’s business. So in the family business, it’s rewarding because, beyond the salary, you’re impacting lives, creating employment, and I don’t think there’s anything more rewarding than that, knowing that any decision I make can literally affect somebody’s life, somebody’s household, the policies that we’re putting in place, the safety standards and all of that, that can be a difference between somebody being dead or alive so what I’m doing is by far more important and it feels very rewarding.

What would be your advice to next-generation family business leaders to have a better chance of success than the older generation?

So my advice is that it is important to be authentically you and to have your own ideas when you’re joining the family business, but it’s also important to recognize the hard work and the history and the tenacity behind that business. There are some fundamental principles that have made that family business stay from year to year and you can’t throw it away when you’re trying to bring about freshness and new innovations into the business, so there should be a balance.

You also have to give the humble pie because you can’t come into your family business with a know it all attitude. You have to start from a clean slate and understand the dynamic because every business has a strange secret and has what it does that makes it unique from the next one. You must be willing to outwork everybody, because people already have this perception that you’re privileged and are you a spoiled brat, so it’s only by doing the extra work that you can prove to them that everyone is the same this creates a healthy competition because the people that are already there want to remain relevant. If everybody is competing to outperform the other, it benefits the business because everyone is putting in the work.

They also need to know that not all their linear ideas would be accepted and if they’re ever in the position to be the CEO, then they can go and implement everything they think of. So essentially you can’t throw the history of the business even though you’re trying to hold on a new path.

In the Downstream oil and gas industry, business thrives very much on relationships and those relationships are what makes people in their function relevant and able to deliver, so I’ve also had to start building certain relationships. Some family businesses didn’t survive because the children weren’t able to calm down and continue those relationships that their parents had already started that helped the business to run.

So there has to be succession, but that succession is not going to be handed over to you, rather you have to show that you’re committed and you’re willing to manage and maintain all those relationships, trade secrets etc. that makes the business stand out.

So what is your philosophy about being a better leader?

To me, leadership is about service. I believe so much in the ‘servant leader’ phrase because when you’re a leader there are people following you and they need direction on how to go about things or where to go. So I think leadership isn’t about intimidation rather it is about service. Leadership is about using your influence to make things better for others, to make people’s voices heard, and to basically serve.

How would you define wealth?

Wealth to me is a currency and it has different expressions. There are different ways wealth can be defined, in my own personal definition, I’ll say I am rich in my network i.e resources because nobody is an island. Also wealth is being able to transform your network and your resources into value. I can also define it as the ability to understand the components that are needed to create value as well.

I don’t consider money as wealth because one moment you have it, one moment it’s gone, but what can you do to bring that money back? To me, that is true wealth.

What is the best financial decision you’ve ever made?

There’s so many I have made but one of the most important financial decisions I’ve made is my journey to financial independence. So, my parents have been very, very gracious and supportive because they believe you have to support people and help them even when they become independent, such that my parents practiced the apprenticeship system and helped a lot of people.

So my parents have always been supportive but I think to a large extent, I have somehow taken it for granted and almost felt entitled to their support so I had to change my entire orientation and my entire thinking and approach to money.

I have learnt not to take money for granted because it would disrespect you by leaving, so I’ve had to come to reality and being in Nigeria things are so hard you see people struggle, even me although it sounds like privilege when you compare it to the life of the average Nigerian. So what that has helped me to step out of my comfort zone to actively look out for opportunities that are independent of my family.

I have learnt to change my entire mindset around money, I’ve learnt to be frugal and not to put myself under pressure, I go for those opportunities if it makes sense to me and I am also learning what to put my time into.

What is your typical day like?

So I’m a very routine-based person and I can do the same thing over and over again. So during the week, my typical lifestyle, I’m an early bird and I try to work out three times a week after which I get dressed and take my kids to school then come to work.

On Mondays I have like two meetings, on Tuesdays I have management meetings and because I am a group head, I interface with different groups and have different meetings, then I oversee what everyone is doing.

My day typically winds down around five 5:30 pm and I do not like to stay out late because I’m very religious with my bedtime routine. I’m very social so I love to hang out although I don’t watch TV. I don’t really like to stay at home except I’m spending time with the kids which are like an intentional and deliberate activity. So If I’m not at work or at home, I typically like to hang out with my friends and have dinner. I also love to attend events and I’m pretty good at networking and interacting because I think it’s very important to build those personal connections so even if you’re seeing me at a bar or any club, best believe that I’m networking or looking out for opportunities.

What is your favorite quote?

I am going to use Nepal’s tagline which is ‘energy to soar’ and it’s something that can be applied in your everyday life.

Can you recommend just one book that you read and that you think would be good for other students?

You can build the one then the book that I recommend, and I highly think this is one book that has changed my mindset and my approach in life. One book that I will recommend is the Blue Ocean Strategy although I can’t remember who wrote that book but basically, it is about establishing yourself in uncontested waters. For instance in the oil and gas industry which is very competitive yet you’re struggling, Blue Ocean is creating an opportunity where is uncontested where people are already not looking at and this is something I apply in my work and in my personal life, I’m always looking for areas that nobody has thought or said anything about and I like to always set myself apart from others which is something that has also helped me to excel in what I do.