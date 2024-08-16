Family Business Summit 2024: An Exclusive Gathering of Over 150 Leading Nigerian Family Businesses

The Family Business Summit 2024 is set to convene more than 150 of Nigeria’s leading family business leaders and shareholders, offering a platform for sharing experiences and turning crises into opportunities. This year’s summit, themed “Family Business Legacy: Strategies for Building and Maintaining Multigenerational Wealth,” will take place in Lagos and Ogun state from October 17th to 20th, 2024.

The summit will feature over six hours of in-depth discussions, a boot camp designed for the next generation of family business leaders, providing valuable insights into leadership transitions and equipping them with the skills needed to lead their family businesses into the future, themed workshops, and networking events covering crucial topics like corporate governance, financing, and generational handover. The summit will also feature a special book launch and presentation of “City Wall: We all Lived by selling”, by Munzali Dantata- a book about the story of Kano, covering the trans-Sahara trade, through colonial rule and the early years of independent Nigeria, through the eyes of an entrepreneur.

Leaders from Nigeria’s top family businesses will also share insights on navigating challenges and driving innovation. Participants can engage in small group workshops and exclusive meetings with experts for practical solutions. The event will conclude with a gala ceremony recognizing the Top 10 National Family Businesses of the Year and celebrating outstanding achievements in the sector.

Sharing his enthusiasm towards the event, Oghenevwoke Ighure , the convener of the event stated

“The Family Business Summit 2024 is a pivotal gathering for preserving the legacy and strength of family businesses, which are the backbone of our economy. We’re thrilled to bring together over 150 leading family business leaders to share innovations, discover solutions, and navigate the challenges we face. This summit is an invaluable opportunity for us to collaborate, learn from one another, and ensure the continued growth and success of our family enterprises.”

Esiri Agbeyi, Partner and Africa Family Business Leader at PwC who are Knowledge partners to the summit said

“We are proud to be partners with BusinessDay for the Family Business Summit. As leading advisors to family businesses in this market, we have a keen multi-disciplinary appreciation of the dynamics of private wealth and family businesses. We believe the theme for this year’s summit resonates with key concerns of most family businesses to grow wealth, preserve the legacy and successfully hand it over to the next generation. We look forward to very robust conversations and engagements at the summit including the NextGen bootcamp as we get set for the biggest transfer of wealth.”

The Family Business Summit 2024 is an unparalleled opportunity for family business leaders to connect, learn, and innovate. You can participate or sponsor this event by contacting us via phone 081202431367, 07062999744 or email [email protected]

Don’t miss this chance to be part of a transformative event that will shape the future of family businesses across the continent.

About the Family Business Summit

The Family Business Summit is an annual event dedicated to supporting and enhancing the success of family businesses in Africa. Through conferences, workshops, and networking events, the summit provides a platform for leaders to share knowledge, address challenges, and explore new opportunities for growth and sustainability. The Family Business Summit is currently supported by China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) and PwC Nigeria as knowledge partners.