Tinubu to address joint session of NASS today

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not give a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to celebrate his first anniversary as the leader of Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on communications and strategy, said in a statement that instead, the president will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to mark the nation’s 25 years of democratic journey.

Tinubu’s speech will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military ceded power in 1999.

David Mark, former Senate president, and Femi Gbajabiamila, former speaker, House of Representatives (now, chief of staff to the president), are all lined up to address the parliament.

Also to speak is Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military head of state, who handed over power to the civilian administration in 1999.

At the end of the speeches, Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Centre, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.