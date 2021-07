Ahead of the planned rollout of digital currency before the end of the year by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it is important to look at the potential benefits to the economy. The mandate of the Central Bank is derived from the 1958 Act of Parliament, as amended in 1991, 1993,1997,1998,1999 and 2007. Consequently,…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login