The new policy on remittances flow by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which offers to reward recipients of diaspora remittances is expected to reduce costs and check roundtripping, according to the regulator. Further to the introduction of its new “CBN Naira 4 Dollar Scheme” which comes into effect on Monday, March 8, 2021, the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login