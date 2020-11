Nigeria’s currency maintained stability as the dollar traded at N461 and N462 on the black market and Bureau De Change (BDC) segment on Tuesday. The foreign exchange daily turnover at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window rose by 122.02 percent to $231.35 million on Tuesday from $104.20 million recorded on Monday, data from FMDQ…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE