Nigeria’s currency on Wednesday hit N522 per dollar as traders in the parallel market, popularly known as the black market, were seen hoarding dollars for fear of losing money. This followed the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to discontinue dollar sales to the Bureau De Change (BDCs). With the latest rate, Naira…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login